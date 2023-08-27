Sales & Deals

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Back for Fall — Shop 50% Off Must-Have Makeup and Skin Care Now

By Lauren Gruber
Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is officially back for Fall 2023. Now through September 16, some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves on the market are 50% off. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's tree-week-long sale happens twice a year and it is always packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

Ahead of Labor Day, some of the best beauty deals of the year include favorites from Stila, Fenty, Perricone MD, Foreo, Tarte, OSEA and plenty more top brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

To help you score the best 24-hour-only deals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Sunday, August 27

MAC Lipstick Matte
MAC Lipstick Matte
Ulta
MAC Lipstick Matte

Get 50% off MAC's creamy, rich lipstick formula with high-color payoff in a matte finish.

$23$12
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Makeup Foundation SPF 27
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Makeup Foundation SPF 27
Ulta
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Makeup Foundation SPF 27

With up to 12-hours of lifting and hydration, Lancôme Rénergie combines the benefits of liquid foundation and anti-aging skincare to help skin visibly appear smoother, while minimizing imperfections such as dark spots and wrinkles.

$60$30
Beautyblender Pro
Beautyblender Pro
Ulta
Beautyblender Pro

Beautyblender Pro is the #1-selling makeup sponge. It quickly blends makeup for an easy application and flawless, skin-like finish.

$20$10
Dermalogica Calm Water Gel Weightless Moisturizer
Dermalogica Calm Water Gel Weightless Moisturizer
Ulta
Dermalogica Calm Water Gel Weightless Moisturizer

Gives dry, balanced or sensitive skin the moisture it craves with Dermalogica's weightless, hyaluronic acid water-gel moisturizer.

$55$28
Dermalogica Clear Start Breakout Clearing Foaming Wash
Dermalogica Clear Start Breakout Clearing Foaming Wash
Ulta
Dermalogica Clear Start Breakout Clearing Foaming Wash

Featuring Salicylic Acid and Tea Tree Oil, this face wash from Dermalogica clears away dead skin cells, dirt and excess oils that clog pores and cause breakouts.

$20$10

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

