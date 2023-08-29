Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Back for Fall — Shop Today's 50% Off Makeup and Skin Care Deals
Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is officially back for Fall 2023. From August 27 through September 16, some of the hottest makeup and skin care must-haves on the market are 50% off. From cult-classics to newly launched products, Ulta's tree-week-long sale happens twice a year and it is always packed with everything you need to revamp your beauty routine.
Ahead of Labor Day, some of the best beauty deals of the year include favorites from Stila, Fenty, Perricone MD, Foreo, Tarte, OSEA and plenty more top brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup and skin care for a smooth transition into the fall, make sure to take advantage of the Ulta sale before these products go back to full price. Once these deals are gone, you likely won't see these huge discounts again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
To help you score the best 24-hour-only beauty steals before they're gone, we've listed today's top deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
The Best Ulta Beauty Deals Today: Tuesday, August 29
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots are a 61% thinner sheer blemish patch designed for invisible wear, alone or under makeup, with acne-fighting actives to zap breakouts in 6 hours or less.
Get 50% off a light and velvety daily eye-brightening treatment formulated to instantly brighten and blur imperfections while diminishing dark circles, crow's feet, and puffiness.
The Lilly Lashes Miami Lashes are the brand's number-one bestseller. Look at that drama!
Developed in partnership with a board-certified dermatologist, Alicia Keys' rejuvenating facial serum is said to provide immediate hydration, plump the look of skin, and visibly improves fine lines and wrinkles.
