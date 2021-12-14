Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge

Nothing shows your true love and gratitude for someone quite like a great gift -- especially if it's a luxurious one. And while the price tag certainly isn't indicative of a gift's value (especially with so many designer dupes available) it still feels nice to be spoiled and treated to something really decadent every once in a while.

The holidays are arguably the best time of the year to splurge on an extra luxe gift. Between the festive spirit of the season, the bigger shopping budget and the wide array of great Christmas deals being teased by top retailers, it's the ideal season to surprise someone with a lavish product or good that's sure to make their holidays memorable.

With this in mind -- and Christmas quickly approaching -- the ET Style team has searched far and wide across the Internet to compile (at least what we believe to be) the best luxury gifts to give someone this year. These splurge-worthy products include the Samsung Smart TV, supermodel-approved UGG slippers, a top-rated mattress find from Tempur-Pedic, cult-favorite skincare essentials from La Mer, noise-cancelling wireless headphones, a luxurious tote loved by Meghan Markle and a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, among so many others.

Ahead shop ET Style's top picks for the ultimate luxury gifts that are well worth the investment this Christmas. Plus, if you're hoping to complete all your holiday shopping, be sure to check out the hottest holiday gifts for men and the best goodies to buy from Best Buy's 24-hour Flash Sale.

Theragun PRO Therabody Theragun PRO Treat your muscles to a deep massage with the Theragun PRO -- a technology which works to release tension and promote muscle recovery. $599 $449 AT THERABODY Buy Now

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner -- Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home. $750 AT AMAZON Buy Now

The Mirror Mirror The Mirror MIRROR is running their biggest sale, so for the first time ever, you can get $500 off the the interactive home gym. $1,495 $995 Buy Now

BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace Diamonds might be a girl's best friend, but this crystal and gold-accented tennis necklace from BaubleBar can add an elegant spin to any style. The luxury jewelry brand is also a favorite of Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson. $68 AT BAUBLEBAR Buy Now

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Give the gift of a great night of sleep with Tempur-Pedic's top-rated Cloud mattress -- which adapts to any user's weight and promotes a more comfortable sleeping experience through unique technology. $1,999 $1,399 AT TEMPUR-PEDIC Buy Now

Vitamix ONE Blender Vitamix Vitamix ONE Blender Simplify your food-prepping process with this intuitive blender technology that can make everything from smoothies and sauces to frozen treats and dips. $250 AT VITAMIX Buy Now

UGG Tazz Mule Nordstrom UGG Tazz Mule UGG slippers are totally having a moment right now -- and it's easy to understand why. Beyond comfort, this Gigi Hadid-approved style is cute and pairs perfectly with any outfit. $120 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

XOXO Tic-Tac-Toe ArtSugar Game ArtSugar XOXO Tic-Tac-Toe ArtSugar Game Take your family game night fun to a whole new level with this luxuriously stylish XOXO Tic-Tac-Toe board game (that also doubles as a charming decor piece) from ArtSugar. $195 AT ARTSUGAR Buy Now

Gwen Beloti Cross Stack Ring Gwen Beloti Gwen Beloti Cross Stack Ring Gold jewelry is one of the most classic gifting staples. This Cross Stack Ring set from Gwen Beloti Jewelry is especially chic, as it's composed of a 14 karat gold fill that's made to last (and be stacked, of course). $275 AT GWEN BELOTI Buy Now

Diptyque Berry Candle Diptyque Diptyque Berry Candle Incorporate a fresh and fruity scent into your home this fall with the cult-favorite Diptyque candle. $68 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Sterling Forever Jewelry Advent Calendar Sterling Forever Sterling Forever Jewelry Advent Calendar Advent calendars are all the rage ahead of the holiday season -- and this jewelry-centric one from Sterling Forever is especially luxurious. With 24 days worth of some of the brand's finest earrings included, you can ensure the lead up to Christmas is as fun as it is stylish. $1,354 $499 Buy Now

Oribe Signature Experience Set Oribe Oribe Signature Experience Set Give the gift of a luxurious, at-home salon experience with the Signature Experience Set from Oribe -- which features the brand's citrus-centric shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lush body cream. $175 AT ORIBE Buy Now

Courant CATCH:3 CLASSICS Courant Courant CATCH:3 CLASSICS Help your busy friends and family get charged and organized at the same time. This stylish leather product wirelessly charges nearly any device and serves as a catch-all for keys, jewelry and other daily necessities. $175 Buy Now

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

The Best Gifts to Buy From Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Home Depot, Macy's and More

27 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

How to Actually Get a PS5 Before the Holidays

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon