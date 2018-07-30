Matching sets have become a major style staple for so many our favorite celebs. From floral maxi skirt and crop top co-ords to chic trousers and flirty shorts, the two-piece trend is easy, comfortable and unexpectedly versatile. Whether hitting a major movie premiere or simply running errands, style stars continue to rock this trend. Sets allow you to give off subtle sexiness by showing a hint of midriff, but the key is finding the pieces that flatter your body type.

To help you hunt down the chicest sets of the season, we've gathered seven looks that stars like Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, Priyanka Chopra and Hailey Baldwin have worn -- and then went the extra mile by finding similar styles for under $100.

Whether you are dressing for date night, brunch or a BBQ, we've found an array of looks perfect for a warm-weather outing. Check out the looks below and shop our selects.

FLORAL PRINT

Getty Images

Both Selena Gomez and Katie Holmesshowed off their flawless summer style at major Hollywood red carpets recently. Gomez, 24, opted for Oscar de la Renta at the Los Angeles premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Holmes, 39, wore Ulla Johnson to the Tribeca Film Festival. The maxi-length skirts make both of these looks feel delicate and romantic -- and we love how they both pulled their brunette tresses back. Shop a similar ensemble below and it's on sale!

Showpo.

Showpo Kiss Me Better Two-Piece Set in White and Blue Floral $62 $43

SOLID COLORS

Getty Images

Yara Shahidi is not only an incredible actress (is anyone else obsessed with Grownish like we are?), she's also a blossoming fashionista. The 18-year-old looked effortlessly cool in this teal Claudia Li number at an event for her hit Freeform show. The solid monochrome outfit is sophisticated and polished, yet the hint of midriff we see makes it youthful and flirty. Check out an almost identical option below.

Lulus

Lulus Together Forever Blue Two-Piece Set $76

STRIPES

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez sizzled in this pinstripe set by Naked Wardrobe on date night with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The wide-leg, high-waisted trousers cinch her perfectly, a style that is flattering for all body types. And here's the thing, the pants are super versatile, too, which means you get more bang for your buck. So, if you don't want to wear the matching cropped tank, you can mix and match with different tees and blouses. We also love how J.Lo added a cropped white jacket over her look, making it perfect for nighttime.

Fun fact: Lopez's set is already budget-friendly at just $52, but after she wore it, it quickly sold out. Shop another option below.

Forever 21

Forever 21 Plus Size Crop Top & Pants Set $42

DENIM

Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin was a denim queen strolling the streets of Los Angeles in this double denim set by Adidas. The soon-to-be Mrs. Bieber looked casual yet still so stylish in the skirt-and-jacket combo that accentuated her toned legs. Plus, the signature white pinstripes give the laid-back look some extra flair -- as do the fiery red accessories she added. And while the set obviously looks perfect together, both the skirt and jacket can be worn as separates. We found a great and similar on-sale option below!

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal Somewhere Over the Rainbow Denim Jacket $60 $30, With Flying Colors Rainbow Denim Skirt $50 $25

SHORTS

Backgrid

Sienna Miller's palm print shorts set by Dolce & Gabbana is the ultimate summer staple. The playful look is perfect festival attire, but could also be worn at the beach or a low-key BBQ with friends -- or in Sienna's case on a yacht in St. Tropez. The high-rise shorts are flattering and the top shows just a hint of the 36-year-old's abs instead of her whole tummy, making this even more wearable. Add sunnies and a floppy hat like the blonde did to really knock this summery number out of the park. Check out the set we found below for a much more affordable price.

boohoo

Boohoo Paige Palm Print Crop & Shorts Co-ord Set $36 $27

GINGHAM

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra was the epitome of sexy, flirty and feminine in this gingham skirt set by A.L.C. The 35-year-old Quantico star was snapped out on a summer date night with reported fiancé Nick Jonas, in Mumbai recently -- and her outfit choice was ideal for the occasion. The midi hip-hugging skirt is high-waisted and accentuates those envious curves, while the plunging crop adds that subtle sizzle. The actress dressed up her outfit with white open-toed heels, but we love how this look could also be a fun daytime look. Throw on a denim jacket if you prefer more coverage. Check out the replica we found below.

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing Black Gingham Split Detail Midi Skirt $25, Gingham Jersey Tie Front Bralet $15

SEQUINS

Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow looked glitzy, classy and oh-so chic in this white sequin number by Calvin Klein by Appointment. The 45-year-old also proved crop top sets can be fancy and flattering for any age -- she wore this to a UCLA Children's Hospital event. And it's true, there's something about sequins that screams glamour when done right. And while the thigh-high slit in the skirt is dramatic and even a bit revealing, it gives you more flexibility and mobility. We found some similar styles below.

TOBI

Tobi Club Life White Sequin Midi Pencil Skirt $70 $14, Stellar White Multi Sequin Crop Top $52 $10

