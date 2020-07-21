Shopping

Universal Standard Sample Sale: Up to 75% Off Bestsellers

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Universal Standard sale
Universal Standard

Universal Standard's biggest sale event is happening right now! From now through Aug. 2, save up to 75% on the brand's bestselling styles during the Universal Standard Sample Sale. 

Shop everything from tops and bottoms to denim and dresses, along with athleisure and loungewear to make staying at home extra comfortable and stylish. Universal Standard is known for its chic, versatile and minimalist pieces offered in an expansive range of sizes -- 00 to 40. All sale items are final, and shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. 

Be sure to check out their Deal of the Day: One standout product will be offered at a deeper discount for 24 hours only. 

Shop the Universal Standard Sample Sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks. 

This gorgeous tiered maxi dress is perfect for summer.

Emily Cupro Maxi Dress - Red
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Emily Cupro Maxi Dress - Red
Universal Standard
Emily Cupro Maxi Dress - Red
Universal Standard
REGULARLY $148

A soft cropped tee to wear with everything.

Short Tee - Heather Grey
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Short Tee - Heather Grey
Universal Standard
Short Tee - Heather Grey
Universal Standard
REGULARLY $42

We love these comfy leggings with panel detail. 

Ace Contrast Panel 7/8 Leggings - Navy/Powder Blue
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Ace Contrast Panel 7/8 Leggings - Navy/Powder Blue
Universal Standard
Ace Contrast Panel 7/8 Leggings - Navy/Powder Blue
Universal Standard
REGULARLY $75

Boyfriend jeans you'll want to wear every day.

Bae Boyfriend Straight Leg Jeans - Light Blue
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Bae Boyfriend Straight Leg Jeans - Light Blue
Universal Standard
Bae Boyfriend Straight Leg Jeans - Light Blue
Universal Standard
REGULARLY $90

A striped turtleneck is a classic. 

Foundation Turtleneck - Black/White Stripe
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Foundation Turtleneck - Black/White Stripe
Universal Standard
Foundation Turtleneck - Black/White Stripe
Universal Standard
REGULARLY $65

Throw on this sleek, military-inspired jumpsuit whenever.

Kate Twill Jumpsuit - Olive
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Kate Twill Jumpsuit - Olive
Universal Standard
Kate Twill Jumpsuit - Olive
Universal Standard
REGULARLY $185

A knotted jersey dress for casual days.

Katherine Side Tie Knot Dress - Black
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Katherine Side Tie Knot Dress - Black
Universal Standard
Katherine Side Tie Knot Dress - Black
Universal Standard
REGULARLY $135

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: How to Preview All the Discounted Items

Lulus Sale: Buy 2 Outlet Items, Get 1 Free!

Blue Nile Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Select Fine Jewelry and Bands

 