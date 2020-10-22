Up to 40% Off American Apparel at Amazon's Holiday Dash

The Amazon Holiday Dash is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Some of the best deals there are on American Apparel clothing, which is currently on sale for up to 40% off.

Amazon's Holiday Dash event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Holiday Dash event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Whether you’re looking to elevate your WFH outfits with American Apparel’s easy-to-wear everyday basics or pick up some trendier items for end of summer like skinny jeans or a tennis skirt, you won’t want to miss out on these American Apparel deals at Amazon's Holiday Dash event.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounts on your favorite fashion brands.

Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie American Apparel Amazon Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie American Apparel This American Apparel fleece hoodie is perfect for the fall weather. REGULARLY $38.00 $26.26 at Amazon

Women's Cotton-Spandex Jersey Legging American Apparel Amazon Women's Cotton-Spandex Jersey Legging American Apparel These American Apparel leggings are made with four-way-stretch fabric that offers maximum stretch for wide range of motion and all-day comfort. $19.68 at Amazon

Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit American Apparel Amazon Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit American Apparel This body suit s comfortable and you can dress it up or down. REGULARLY $26.00 $22.87 at Amazon

Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover American Apparel Amazon Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover American Apparel This lightweight pullover is cozy and lovely for any day. $22.47 at Amazon

Read More: Prime Day 2020 Is Over -- Here Are The Best 156 Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon's Holiday Dash

