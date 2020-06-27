Shopping

Up to 50% Off Sunglasses at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Leena Tailor‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Amazon

Shade up for the summer at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs in the Big Style Sale. Prices are as low as $13.94 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for the Amazon Summer Sale.

Amazon Prime members can also shop this exclusive deal on Ray-Bans. 

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this weekend including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top sunglasses picks below and shop Amazon Big Style Sale Accessories here. 

RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Pretty in pink or bold in blue? Take your pick from Ray-Ban’s Erika range.

Ingram Round Women's & Men's Sunglasses, 54 mm
MVMT
MVMT Ingram Round Women's & Men's Sunglasses, 54 mm
Amazon/MVMT
Ingram Round Women's & Men's Sunglasses, 54 mm
MVMT

The unisex pair has large lens and a vintage-style style keyhole nose bridge.

REGULARLY $90

Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
SOJOS
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
Amazon/SOJOS
Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
SOJOS

This fun range comes in an array of frames, including leopard-print, and lens colors including blue and pink.

Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Mosanana
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Amazon/Mosanana
Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Mosanana

You’ll stand out on the beach in these colorful plastic frames!

REGULARLY $17.99

Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

With a metal frame and double-bridge, the flat lenses are available in five colors.

REGULARLY $160

 

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

Summer 2019 Sunglasses Celebs Are Wearing -- Meghan Markle, J.Lo & More!

The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50

 