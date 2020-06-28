Up to 55% Off Tory Burch Handbags from the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale -- is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Love Tory Burch handbags, wallets, and accessories? Good news, the Tory Burch sale is happening right now during the Amazon Summer Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 55% off at the sales event.

The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for summer or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items from the Tory Burch summer sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon Big Style Sale.

Tory Burch Lee Radziwell Petite Raincoat bag

Lee Radziwell Petite Raincoat Bag Tory Burch Amazon Lee Radziwell Petite Raincoat Bag Tory Burch If you love minis, this bag is a great style piece to have at an amazing deal. REGULARLY $548 $411 at Amazon

Tory Burch Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats

Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats Tory Burch Amazon Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats Tory Burch Ballet flats from Amazon's summer sale are a great style go-to. REGULARLY $258 $193.50 at Amazon

Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Tote

Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch A great deal on a sleek canvas tote for anywhere and everywhere. REGULARLY $258 $199 at Amazon

Tory Burch Ella Mini Tote

Ella Mini Tote Tory Burch Amazon Ella Mini Tote Tory Burch This versatile mini tote from Amazon's biggest summer sale event is perfect for any occasion from work to the evening. REGULARLY $178 $129.99 at Amazon

Tory Burch Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag

Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Amazon Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag Tory Burch This straw design is the ultimate summer accessory. REGULARLY $320.60 $240.45 at Amazon

Tory Burch Heart Stud Earrings

Heart Stud Earrings Tory Burch Amazon Heart Stud Earrings Tory Burch A great deal on perfect date night earrings. REGULARLY $103.60 $77.70 at Amazon

Elle Canvas Quadrant Tote Bag Tory Burch Amazon Elle Canvas Quadrant Tote Bag Tory Burch A fashion-forward daytime tote, featuring the designer's famous logo. REGULARLY $398 $298.50 at Amazon

Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Amazon Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch An elegant quilted shoulder bag that's truly season-less. REGULARLY $528 $396 at Amazon

Kira Chevron Continental Wallet Tory Burch Amazon Kira Chevron Continental Wallet Tory Burch A luxurious wallet from the Amazon sale boasts multiple compartments. REGULARLY $248 $186 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

Sign up for more fashion updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Sandals Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Kids' Shoe Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Watch Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Deals on Sneakers From the Amazon Summer Sale

Skechers Are up to 20% off at the Amazon Big Style Sale

The Best Denim Deals from Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far