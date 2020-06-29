Shopping

Up to 70% Off Designer Handbags at the Amazon Summer Sale: Kate Spade, Coach, and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
frye and co bag
Courtesy of Amazon / Frye and Co.

It's time to shop fashionable designer handbags that are on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Shop plenty of deals on a range of stylish bag styles from favorite brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Lucky Brand and more. Today is the last day to score these deals from the shopping event. 

If you are bummed about the postponement of Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and seasonally relevant deals from loads of designer fashion brands offering items at a discounted price up to 80% off. Levi'sTumi luggage and Superga and Adidas are among the brands that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale. The Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts on crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying. 

Major deals, markdowns and discounts continue to roll out all week across fashion categories. This includes dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's picks of handbags on sale. 

 

Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote by Tory Burch at 30% Off 

Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch
tory_burch_gemini_small_tote
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch

A signature Gemini link motif symbolizes the dual offerings of form and function provided by a spacious tote in water-resistant coated canvas.

REGULARLY $258

Reed Shoulder Tote by Frye at 30%

Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye
Reed Shoulder Tote
Amazon
Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye
REGULARLY $378

Casual Classics by The Sak at 29% Off. 

Women's Casual Classics
The Sak
Women's Casual Classics
Amazon
Women's Casual Classics
The Sak
REGULARLY $69

Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote by Calvin Klein at 50% Off

Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Calvin Klein
Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Amazon
Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Calvin Klein

A coordinating zip pouch organizes an unfussy Calvin Klein tote topped with generous handles and a hidden magnetic closure for security.

REGULARLY $148

This leather bag from Fossil is definitely brag-worthy. 

Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil
Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil
REGULARLY $108

A classic Coach tote for everyday wear. 

Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach
Signature PVC Zip Tote
Amazon
Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach
REGULARLY $278

The perfect time to catch a deal on this Michael Kors bag.

Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Michael Kors
Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Amazon
Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Michael Kors
REGULARLY $378

This studded yellow tote is a summer must-have.

Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
Evie Tote
Amazon
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
REGULARLY $198

A functional, stylish top-handle bag that comes with removable shoulder strap and multiple compartments -- ideal for travel. 

Troy Crossbody
TUMI
Tumi Troy Crossbody
Amazon
Troy Crossbody
TUMI
REGULARLY $245

This adorable circular straw design would look great next to a sundress. 

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co.
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co.
REGULARLY $148

See everything you've packed clearly thanks to this see-through Adidas belt bag.

Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Amazon
Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas
REGULARLY $35

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Up to 60% Off Shoes at the Amazon Summer Sale

Last Chance to Shop Adidas Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

Up to 50% Off Levi's Jeans at the Amazon Summer Sale

25% Off This Tory Burch Tote at the Amazon Summer Sale