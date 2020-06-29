Up to 70% Off on Calvin Klein Underwear at the Amazon Summer Sale
Need new top drawer essentials? You're in luck as the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering amazing deals on Calvin Klein underwear and basics.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale continues to roll out deep discounts on plenty of favorite fashion brands, including Kate Spade New York, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch. Shop markdowns on their famous logo bralette, underwear multipacks, basic tees and more.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
Ahead, shop ET Style's must-have selects from the sale.
Score the popular carousel logo bralette for over 30% off.
A set of three colors of the logo cotton thong.
A soft, wireless bra with light padding.
A multipack of the lightweight, seamless hipster panty.
A pair of sleep shorts that'll keep you cool through the night.
A set of three comfy cotton boxer briefs.
Need new boxer shorts? Take this deal.
A four-pack of classic white crewneck tees.
Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Underwear Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale
Best Summer Loungewear Deals From Amazon Big Style Sale
The Best Adidas Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale
Amazon Summer Sale Is Prime Day for Fashion: Shop the Big Style Sale