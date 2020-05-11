Urban Outfitters Sale: Take 30% Off Women's Swim

Urban Outfitters is offering limited time flash sale with up to 30% off all women's swim. They are also offering 30% men's clothing and accessories.

You'll find savings from the trendy retailer on products including women's clothing, beauty products and home products at the online Urban Outfitters store. The discount is applied automatically at checkout and no Urban Outfitters coupon code is needed.

Now's the time to score big on men's and women's apparel from Urban Outfitters brand lines, too, such as UO, BDG and Out From Under. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over. Returns are free.

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters website sale.

Apron One-Piece Swimsuit Out From Under Urban Outfitters Apron One-Piece Swimsuit Out From Under This sleek, high scoop-neck swimsuit features cut-in sides and strappy detailing. REGULARLY $72 $24.99 at Urban Outfitters

Big Curduroy Workshirt UO Urban Outfitters Big Curduroy Workshirt UO This slightly oversized corduroy workshirt is a top rated men's style pick. REGULARLY $69 $48.39 at Urban Outfitters

UO Carmen Belted Button-Front Romper UO Urban Outfitters UO Carmen Belted Button-Front Romper UO This vintage-look romper is made from lightweight cotton and features handy pockets at the chest and hips. REGULARLY $69 $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket UO Urban Outfitters Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket UO Get cozy in this super soft and comfy teddy bear-style fleece jacket. REGULARLY $69 $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Clearwater Henley Top UO Urban Outfitters Clearwater Henley Top UO A cropped, loose-fit henley top to wear over everything from leggings to sweatpants. It's already on sale, so enjoy an extra 50% off. REGULARLY $44 $29 at Urban Outfitters

Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket UO Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket UO A super soft fleece blanket with fringe trim to cozy up in while lounging on the couch. REGULARLY $59 $39.00 at Urban Outfitters

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

