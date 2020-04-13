Urban Outfitters Sale: Take 50% Off Fashion, Beauty and Home

Urban Outfitters is having a huge online Flash Sale for a limited time! The trendy retailer is taking 50% off hundreds of select styles for one day only across categories including women's clothing, men's clothing, beauty products and home products.

The discount is applied automatically at checkout and no Urban Outfitters promo code is needed. Standout deals include a cozy throw, adorable slip dress, scrunchie set and so many more.

Now's the time to score big on Urban Outfitters brand lines, too, such as UO, BDG and Out From Under. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over. Returns are free.

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters website sale.

Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress UO Urban Outfitters Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress UO This '90s-inspired cowl-neck slip dress is easy to throw on anytime. Available in 12 colors! REGULARLY $49 $24.50 at Urban Outfitters

High-Waisted Mom Short BDG Urban Outfitters High-Waisted Mom Short BDG The classic blue hue, high-rise waist and cuffed hem -- it's the perfect denim short. REGULARLY $49 $24.50 at Urban Outfitters

Clearwater Henley Top UO Urban Outfitters Clearwater Henley Top UO A cropped, loose-fit henley top to wear over everything from leggings to sweatpants. It's already on sale, so enjoy an extra 50% off. REGULARLY $44 $17 at Urban Outfitters

Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket UO Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket UO A super soft fleece blanket with fringe trim to cozy up in while lounging on the couch. REGULARLY $59 $29.50 at Urban Outfitters

Lazro Printed Rug UO Urban Outfitters Lazro Printed Rug UO Looking to spruce up your home? This printed woven rug will transform the place. Plus, it's a great deal. REGULARLY $99 $49.50 at Urban Outfitters

Daydream Handcream ohii Urban Outfitters Daydream Handcream ohii Stock up on all three hand cream scents of rose, almond and citrus tea. REGULARLY $10 $5 at Urban Outfitters

Velvet Hair Scrunchie Set UO Urban Outfitters Velvet Hair Scrunchie Set UO This set of five velvet scrunchies is only $6! REGULARLY $12 $6 at Urban Outfitters

Lia Fisherman Heeled Sandal UO Urban Outfitters Lia Fisherman Heeled Sandal UO Summer sandals with an edge. We love the buckle detail, treaded sole and straps. REGULARLY $59 $29.50 at Urban Outfitters

