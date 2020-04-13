Shopping

Urban Outfitters Sale: Take 50% Off Fashion, Beauty and Home

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is having a huge online Flash Sale for a limited time! The trendy retailer is taking 50% off hundreds of select styles for one day only across categories including women's clothing, men's clothing, beauty products and home products.

The discount is applied automatically at checkout and no Urban Outfitters promo code is needed. Standout deals include a cozy throw, adorable slip dress, scrunchie set and so many more. 

Now's the time to score big on Urban Outfitters brand lines, too, such as UO, BDG and Out From Under. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over. Returns are free. 

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters website sale.

Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
UO
Urban Outfitters Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
Urban Outfitters
Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress
UO

This '90s-inspired cowl-neck slip dress is easy to throw on anytime. Available in 12 colors! 

REGULARLY $49

High-Waisted Mom Short
BDG
BDG High-Waisted Mom Short
Urban Outfitters
High-Waisted Mom Short
BDG

The classic blue hue, high-rise waist and cuffed hem -- it's the perfect denim short. 

REGULARLY $49

Clearwater Henley Top
UO
Urban Outfitters Clearwater Henley Top
Urban Outfitters
Clearwater Henley Top
UO

A cropped, loose-fit henley top to wear over everything from leggings to sweatpants. It's already on sale, so enjoy an extra 50% off. 

REGULARLY $44

Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket
UO
Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket
Urban Outfitters
Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket
UO

A super soft fleece blanket with fringe trim to cozy up in while lounging on the couch. 

REGULARLY $59

Lazro Printed Rug
UO
Urban Outfitters Lazro Printed Rug
Urban Outfitters
Lazro Printed Rug
UO

Looking to spruce up your home? This printed woven rug will transform the place. Plus, it's a great deal. 

REGULARLY $99

Daydream Handcream
ohii
ohii Daydream Handcream
Urban Outfitters
Daydream Handcream
ohii

Stock up on all three hand cream scents of rose, almond and citrus tea. 

REGULARLY $10

Velvet Hair Scrunchie Set
UO
Urban Outfitters Velvet Hair Scrunchie Set
Urban Outfitters
Velvet Hair Scrunchie Set
UO

This set of five velvet scrunchies is only $6! 

REGULARLY $12

Lia Fisherman Heeled Sandal
UO
Urban Outfitters Lia Fisherman Heeled Sandal
Urban Outfitters
Lia Fisherman Heeled Sandal
UO

Summer sandals with an edge. We love the buckle detail, treaded sole and straps. 

REGULARLY $59

