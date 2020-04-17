Urban Outfitters Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off All Sales Styles

Urban Outfitters is offering 30% off all sales styles through April 20! Get the extra savings from the trendy retailer on sales products including women's clothing, men's clothing, beauty products and home products at the online Urban Outfitters store.

The discount is applied automatically at checkout and no Urban Outfitters coupon code is needed. Standout deals include a cozy throw, high rise jeans, a belted romper and so many more.

Now's the time to score big on men's and women's apparel from Urban Outfitters brand lines, too, such as UO, BDG and Out From Under. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over. Returns are free.

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters website sale.

Girlfriend Destroyed Hem High-Waisted Jean BDG Urban Outfitters Girlfriend Destroyed Hem High-Waisted Jean BDG These five pocket high rise jeans offer a bit of stretch for comfort.

REGULARLY $59 $27.99 at Urban Outfitters

UO Carmen Belted Button-Front Romper UO Urban Outfitters UO Carmen Belted Button-Front Romper UO This vintage-look romper is made from lightweight cotton and features handy pockets at the chest and hips. REGULARLY $69 $34.99 at Urban Outfitters

Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket UO Urban Outfitters Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket UO Get cozy in this super soft and comfy teddy bear-style fleece jacket. REGULARLY $69 $27.99 at Urban Outfitters

Tornado Combat Boot Steve Madden Urban Outfitters Tornado Combat Boot Steve Madden These leather combat boots feature extra-long laces and chunky treaded soles.

REGULARLY $110 $48.99 at Urban Outfitters

Clearwater Henley Top UO Urban Outfitters Clearwater Henley Top UO A cropped, loose-fit henley top to wear over everything from leggings to sweatpants. It's already on sale, so enjoy an extra 50% off. REGULARLY $44 $34 at Urban Outfitters

Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket UO Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket UO A super soft fleece blanket with fringe trim to cozy up in while lounging on the couch. REGULARLY $59 $29.50 at Urban Outfitters

Lia Fisherman Heeled Sandal UO Urban Outfitters Lia Fisherman Heeled Sandal UO Summer sandals with an edge. We love the buckle detail, treaded sole and straps. REGULARLY $59 $29.50 at Urban Outfitters

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

