Val Chmerkovskiy isn’t letting his engagement to Jenna Johnson lessen his desire to take home the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars!

ET caught up with Chmerkovskiy, 32, on Wednesday -- following the full cast announcement for the show’s upcoming season on Good Morning America -- and he said that his partner, Nancy McKeon, not his fiancée, comes first in the ballroom.

“I'm excited. I'm really excited. I wish [Jenna] all the best,” he said. “You know, I'm always rooting for her, obviously, but Nancy is my number one priority when it comes to Dancing With the Stars.”

Chmerkovskiy also revealed that he and Johnson, who got engaged in June, are going to have “some sort of divide… [and] a little separation” between their work and personal lives during the upcoming season, which premieres on Sept. 24.

“I'm already sleeping on the couch, so win or lose, I'm already,” he quipped.

During the GMA appearance, Johnson, 24, said that her fiancé “inspires” her.

“I’m really excited,” she said of going up against Chmerkovskiy. “This is our first time going head to head and he inspires me, so I’m just excited to have him back [on the show].”

When ET spoke to Chmerkovskiy last month, he revealed that he and Johnson are set to tie the knot in 2019.

"We've narrowed down the month, which is sometime next year," he shared, before calling being engaged “awesome.”

"It's like Groundhog Day of awesome every day,” he gushed. “I wake up, I'm like, 'Wow, that's great. I get to keep that forever!'"

