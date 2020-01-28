Another year, another frantic search for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man you love.

Whether it's a new guy you're seeing or your husband of a mind-boggling number of years, you know he deserves the best. But what does that mean now that it's time to start shopping?

Thankfully, we’ve scoured the entire internet -- yep, all of it -- for man-approved gift ideas of all kinds: indulgent, practical, trendy, classic, personalized and everything in between. Though they range in type and price point, they're all super thoughtful and available online (aka perfect).

Below, shop ET Style's selections for the best Valentine's gifts for the man in your life.

Better Sweater Zip Jacket Patagonia Nordstrom Better Sweater Zip Jacket Patagonia This sweater-knit jacket comes in eight colors and can be worn as either outerwear or an extra layer, depending on what "sweater weather" means where your dude lives. We can't say this enough: Valentine's gifts don't have to be overtly romantic to be meaningful. $139 at Nordstrom

Logan Slim ID Wallet Frye Bloomingdale's Logan Slim ID Wallet Frye Leather goods are the equivalent of chocolate and flowers for guys. This classic, compact billfold from Frye will look even cooler as he wears it in over time. $128 at Bloomingdale's

Aspect Duffel Bag Hex Nordstrom Aspect Duffel Bag Hex He can travel in style -- even if he's not really going anywhere fancy -- thanks to this durable canvas duffel bag. Gift it to him along with a few suggestions on destinations for your next weekend getaway. $60 at Nordstrom

Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe Daniel Buchler Bloomingdale's Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe Daniel Buchler No, he's probably not going to splurge on a premium robe for himself anytime soon. So why not give a gesture as sweet as Valentine's Day candy and do it for him? $145 at Bloomingdale's

A Romantic Cooking Experience Airbnb Airbnb A Romantic Cooking Experience Airbnb Have you been sifting through Amazon for hours and are still out of ideas? For a truly personalized gift, book a romantic Airbnb cooking experience. Choose from intimate nearby sessions in a home, on a farm or in nature. And for a last-minute gift, check out the limited-time pop-up experiences with local celebrities. Various prices at Airbnb

Chateau Parka Canada Goose East Dane Chateau Parka Canada Goose If your boyfriend thinks the mega-popular Canada Goose down-filled puffer coats are too, um, puffy, this version will meet all his streamlined needs. Just as heavy-duty and durable, it'll keep him warm -- and extra grateful for you -- for years. $895 at East Dane

Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses Ray-Ban Bloomingdale's Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses Ray-Ban The perfect pair of aviators, especially if they're Ray-Bans, will never go out of style. Any guy can wear these literally anywhere, with literally anything, and look extra cool. $168 at Bloomingdale's

Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch Fitbit Macy's Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch Fitbit Looking for a practical gift he’ll love? Thanks to built-in Amazon Alexa, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is like having a virtual assistant -- it'll track his workouts, maintain his calendar and play music. (Bookmark this on your list of potential Father's Day gifts while you're at it.) $230 at Macy's

Sandalwood Full Size Kit with Synthetic Shaving Brush The Art of Shaving The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Full Size Kit with Synthetic Shaving Brush The Art of Shaving We heart this full-size shaving kit from the Art of Shaving because it includes pre-shave oil, shaving cream, a shaving brush and after-shave balm. Those are all the essentials he needs for the closest shave without the annoying ingrown hairs, burns and cuts. $95 at The Art of Shaving

Cannabis Candle Malin+Goetz Malin+Goetz Cannabis Candle Malin+Goetz He may claim to not be a "candle person," and this is a great gift to prove him wrong. Nothing is more relaxing than this rich, earthy and delightfully smoky cannabis candle from Malin+Goetz. It’s THC-free but full of good vibes. $55 at Malin+Goetz

Classic Maintenance Collection Lumin Lumin Classic Maintenance Collection Lumin Ease him into a simple skincare routine -- hydrate, cleanse, renew -- with this non-intimidating kit from Lumin. Get a two-month supply for just $60, or let him try it for a month for free. For a more personalized gift, choose from the other collections available according to his needs. $60 at Lumin

ABC Jogger 30" Lululemon Lululemon ABC Jogger 30" Lululemon These joggers are so soft and comfy that we suggest gifting them with a warning that they might go "missing" soon. They're the perfect gift for both of you (oops). $128 at Lululemon

Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 1.7 oz. Tom Ford Nordstrom Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 1.7 oz. Tom Ford Maybe it's cliche, but nothing says "happy Valentine's Day" like cologne. This sweet-smelling fragrance from Tom Ford was inspired by the designer’s trips to London. Notes of vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean, dry fruit accords and sweet wood sap will make any man feel like he’s been whisked away to an English gentlemen’s club. $240 at Nordstrom

Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch Shinola Neiman Marcus Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch Shinola Is the way to your guy's heart through his...wrist? This American-made watch has a stylish silicone strap, a stainless steel core and a three-hand hour, minute and second indicator that’s the perfect mix of sporty and done-up. He can wear it to his 9-to-5 but also on your next date night. $395 at Neiman Marcus

Omen Sunglasses Quay Quay Sunglasses Omen Sunglasses Quay The round shape of these Quay sunglasses is a '70s-inspired throwback, while the tortoise-shell frames and polarized lenses give off a classic vibe. The result is a totally unique gift for your totally unique man. $60 at Quay

2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers Superga Superga 2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers Superga These minimalist sneakers are the perfect gift for the guy who lives in vintage T-shirts and jeans. They’re stylish without being showy, and cool without being trendy. $69 at Superga

MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones Master & Dynamic Amazon MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones Master & Dynamic A great gift for anyone whose boyfriend walks around with headphones practically glued to his head. This leather noise-reducing pair will give him a superior listening experience of [insert name of his favorite obscure indie band here]. $249 at Amazon

Big Arrows Pet Bed Becky Bailey for Deny Urban Outfitters Big Arrows Pet Bed Becky Bailey for Deny If you are seriously strapped for Valentine's Day gift ideas for your guy, get him something his best friend will love. This pet bed won't look too "girly" at his place -- heaven forbid. $99 at Urban Outfitters

