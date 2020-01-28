Valentine's Day Gifts He'll Love
Another year, another frantic search for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man you love.
Whether it's a new guy you're seeing or your husband of a mind-boggling number of years, you know he deserves the best. But what does that mean now that it's time to start shopping?
Thankfully, we’ve scoured the entire internet -- yep, all of it -- for man-approved gift ideas of all kinds: indulgent, practical, trendy, classic, personalized and everything in between. Though they range in type and price point, they're all super thoughtful and available online (aka perfect).
Below, shop ET Style's selections for the best Valentine's gifts for the man in your life.
This sweater-knit jacket comes in eight colors and can be worn as either outerwear or an extra layer, depending on what "sweater weather" means where your dude lives. We can't say this enough: Valentine's gifts don't have to be overtly romantic to be meaningful.
Leather goods are the equivalent of chocolate and flowers for guys. This classic, compact billfold from Frye will look even cooler as he wears it in over time.
He can travel in style -- even if he's not really going anywhere fancy -- thanks to this durable canvas duffel bag. Gift it to him along with a few suggestions on destinations for your next weekend getaway.
No, he's probably not going to splurge on a premium robe for himself anytime soon. So why not give a gesture as sweet as Valentine's Day candy and do it for him?
Have you been sifting through Amazon for hours and are still out of ideas? For a truly personalized gift, book a romantic Airbnb cooking experience. Choose from intimate nearby sessions in a home, on a farm or in nature. And for a last-minute gift, check out the limited-time pop-up experiences with local celebrities.
If your boyfriend thinks the mega-popular Canada Goose down-filled puffer coats are too, um, puffy, this version will meet all his streamlined needs. Just as heavy-duty and durable, it'll keep him warm -- and extra grateful for you -- for years.
The perfect pair of aviators, especially if they're Ray-Bans, will never go out of style. Any guy can wear these literally anywhere, with literally anything, and look extra cool.
Looking for a practical gift he’ll love? Thanks to built-in Amazon Alexa, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is like having a virtual assistant -- it'll track his workouts, maintain his calendar and play music. (Bookmark this on your list of potential Father's Day gifts while you're at it.)
We heart this full-size shaving kit from the Art of Shaving because it includes pre-shave oil, shaving cream, a shaving brush and after-shave balm. Those are all the essentials he needs for the closest shave without the annoying ingrown hairs, burns and cuts.
He may claim to not be a "candle person," and this is a great gift to prove him wrong. Nothing is more relaxing than this rich, earthy and delightfully smoky cannabis candle from Malin+Goetz. It’s THC-free but full of good vibes.
Ease him into a simple skincare routine -- hydrate, cleanse, renew -- with this non-intimidating kit from Lumin. Get a two-month supply for just $60, or let him try it for a month for free. For a more personalized gift, choose from the other collections available according to his needs.
These joggers are so soft and comfy that we suggest gifting them with a warning that they might go "missing" soon. They're the perfect gift for both of you (oops).
Maybe it's cliche, but nothing says "happy Valentine's Day" like cologne. This sweet-smelling fragrance from Tom Ford was inspired by the designer’s trips to London. Notes of vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean, dry fruit accords and sweet wood sap will make any man feel like he’s been whisked away to an English gentlemen’s club.
Is the way to your guy's heart through his...wrist? This American-made watch has a stylish silicone strap, a stainless steel core and a three-hand hour, minute and second indicator that’s the perfect mix of sporty and done-up. He can wear it to his 9-to-5 but also on your next date night.
The round shape of these Quay sunglasses is a '70s-inspired throwback, while the tortoise-shell frames and polarized lenses give off a classic vibe. The result is a totally unique gift for your totally unique man.
These minimalist sneakers are the perfect gift for the guy who lives in vintage T-shirts and jeans. They’re stylish without being showy, and cool without being trendy.
A great gift for anyone whose boyfriend walks around with headphones practically glued to his head. This leather noise-reducing pair will give him a superior listening experience of [insert name of his favorite obscure indie band here].
If you are seriously strapped for Valentine's Day gift ideas for your guy, get him something his best friend will love. This pet bed won't look too "girly" at his place -- heaven forbid.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Valentine's Gifts for Her She'll Really Love
Romantic Movies Streaming Guide: What to Watch This Valentine's Day
New Year, New You -- How to Up Your Fashion, Beauty and Fitness Game in 2020
The Best Leggings for Every Type of Activity -- Spanx, Lululemon, Fabletics and More