Shopping

Valentine's Day Gifts He'll Love

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Best Gifts for Him
ETonline

Another year, another frantic search for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man you love.

Whether it's a new guy you're seeing or your husband of a mind-boggling number of years, you know he deserves the best. But what does that mean now that it's time to start shopping? 

Thankfully, we’ve scoured the entire internet -- yep, all of it -- for man-approved gift ideas of all kinds: indulgent, practical, trendy, classic, personalized and everything in between. Though they range in type and price point, they're all super thoughtful and available online (aka perfect). 

Below, shop ET Style's selections for the best Valentine's gifts for the man in your life. 

Better Sweater Zip Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Jacket
Nordstrom
Better Sweater Zip Jacket
Patagonia

This sweater-knit jacket comes in eight colors and can be worn as either outerwear or an extra layer, depending on what "sweater weather" means where your dude lives. We can't say this enough: Valentine's gifts don't have to be overtly romantic to be meaningful.

Logan Slim ID Wallet
Frye
Frye Logan Slim ID Wallet
Bloomingdale's
Logan Slim ID Wallet
Frye

Leather goods are the equivalent of chocolate and flowers for guys. This classic, compact billfold from Frye will look even cooler as he wears it in over time.

Aspect Duffel Bag
Hex
Hex Aspect Duffel Bag
Nordstrom
Aspect Duffel Bag
Hex

He can travel in style -- even if he's not really going anywhere fancy -- thanks to this durable canvas duffel bag. Gift it to him along with a few suggestions on destinations for your next weekend getaway.

Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe
Daniel Buchler
Daniel Buchler Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe
Bloomingdale's
Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe
Daniel Buchler

No, he's probably not going to splurge on a premium robe for himself anytime soon. So why not give a gesture as sweet as Valentine's Day candy and do it for him?

A Romantic Cooking Experience
Airbnb
Airbnb Cooking Experiences
Airbnb
A Romantic Cooking Experience
Airbnb

Have you been sifting through Amazon for hours and are still out of ideas? For a truly personalized gift, book a romantic Airbnb cooking experience. Choose from intimate nearby sessions in a home, on a farm or in nature. And for a last-minute gift, check out the limited-time pop-up experiences with local celebrities.

Chateau Parka
Canada Goose
Canada Goose Chateau Parka
East Dane
Chateau Parka
Canada Goose

If your boyfriend thinks the mega-popular Canada Goose down-filled puffer coats are too, um, puffy, this version will meet all his streamlined needs. Just as heavy-duty and durable, it'll keep him warm -- and extra grateful for you -- for years.

Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses, 55mm
Bloomingdale's
Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

The perfect pair of aviators, especially if they're Ray-Bans, will never go out of style. Any guy can wear these literally anywhere, with literally anything, and look extra cool.

Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch
Fitbit
Fitbit Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch 39mm - A Special Edition
Macy's
Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch
Fitbit

Looking for a practical gift he’ll love? Thanks to built-in Amazon Alexa, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is like having a virtual assistant -- it'll track his workouts, maintain his calendar and play music. (Bookmark this on your list of potential Father's Day gifts while you're at it.)

Sandalwood Full Size Kit with Synthetic Shaving Brush
The Art of Shaving
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Full Size Kit with Synthetic Shaving Brush
The Art of Shaving
Sandalwood Full Size Kit with Synthetic Shaving Brush
The Art of Shaving

We heart this full-size shaving kit from the Art of Shaving because it includes pre-shave oil, shaving cream, a shaving brush and after-shave balm. Those are all the essentials he needs for the closest shave without the annoying ingrown hairs, burns and cuts.

Cannabis Candle
Malin+Goetz
Malin+Goetz Cannabis Candle
Malin+Goetz
Cannabis Candle
Malin+Goetz

He may claim to not be a "candle person," and this is a great gift to prove him wrong. Nothing is more relaxing than this rich, earthy and delightfully smoky cannabis candle from Malin+Goetz. It’s THC-free but full of good vibes.

Classic Maintenance Collection
Lumin
Lumin Classic Maintenance Collection
Lumin
Classic Maintenance Collection
Lumin

Ease him into a simple skincare routine -- hydrate, cleanse, renew -- with this non-intimidating kit from Lumin. Get a two-month supply for just $60, or let him try it for a month for free. For a more personalized gift, choose from the other collections available according to his needs.

ABC Jogger 30"
Lululemon
Lululemon ABC Jogger 30"
Lululemon
ABC Jogger 30"
Lululemon

These joggers are so soft and comfy that we suggest gifting them with a warning that they might go "missing" soon. They're the perfect gift for both of you (oops).

Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 1.7 oz.
Tom Ford
tom ford tobacco vanille
Nordstrom
Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 1.7 oz.
Tom Ford

Maybe it's cliche, but nothing says "happy Valentine's Day" like cologne. This sweet-smelling fragrance from Tom Ford was inspired by the designer’s trips to London. Notes of vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean, dry fruit accords and sweet wood sap will make any man feel like he’s been whisked away to an English gentlemen’s club.

Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch
Shinola
Shinola Watch
Neiman Marcus
Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch
Shinola

Is the way to your guy's heart through his...wrist? This American-made watch has a stylish silicone strap, a stainless steel core and a three-hand hour, minute and second indicator that’s the perfect mix of sporty and done-up. He can wear it to his 9-to-5 but also on your next date night.

Omen Sunglasses
Quay
Quay Sunglasses
Quay Sunglasses
Omen Sunglasses
Quay

The round shape of these Quay sunglasses is a '70s-inspired throwback, while the tortoise-shell frames and polarized lenses give off a classic vibe. The result is a totally unique gift for your totally unique man.

2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers
Superga
Superga Sneakers
Superga
2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers
Superga

These minimalist sneakers are the perfect gift for the guy who lives in vintage T-shirts and jeans. They’re stylish without being showy, and cool without being trendy.

MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones
Master & Dynamic
Master & Dynamic MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones
Master & Dynamic

A great gift for anyone whose boyfriend walks around with headphones practically glued to his head. This leather noise-reducing pair will give him a superior listening experience of [insert name of his favorite obscure indie band here].

Big Arrows Pet Bed
Becky Bailey for Deny
Becky Bailey for Deny Big Arrows Pet Bed
Urban Outfitters
Big Arrows Pet Bed
Becky Bailey for Deny

If you are seriously strapped for Valentine's Day gift ideas for your guy, get him something his best friend will love. This pet bed won't look too "girly" at his place -- heaven forbid.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Valentine's Gifts for Her She'll Really Love

Romantic Movies Streaming Guide: What to Watch This Valentine's Day

New Year, New You -- How to Up Your Fashion, Beauty and Fitness Game in 2020

The Best Leggings for Every Type of Activity -- Spanx, Lululemon, Fabletics and More

Stylish Mother's Day Gift Ideas Any Mom Will Love