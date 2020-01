Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy and What to Watch

Is there a more polarizing holiday than Valentine's Day? Whether you're happily single or totally taken -- or somewhere in between -- Feb. 14 is just around the corner, and you might as well spread the love.

If you're in a gift-giving mood, we have all kinds of fashion, beauty and home ideas to shower your special someone with. These gifts, from brands like Malin + Goetz, Diptyque and Lululemon, can be for your significant other or anyone else who means the world to you.

And if you'd rather spend Valentine's Day curled up at home and watching a romantic movie or five, we've compiled the sweetest and sappiest ones you can stream right now on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. (We actually watch these movies year-round, because we're suckers like that.)

Below, our guide to celebrating Valentine's Day in style -- and keep checking back, as we'll be adding more stories as the big day approaches.

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Him

Help him stay warm, get organized, travel stylishly, look cool, be on time, smell good and listen to his favorite new album. Congrats, you are officially the best girlfriend ever.

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

Maybe you're shopping for a girlfriend; maybe you're shopping for yourself. Either way, these gifts are chic and worthy of someone extra special (especially that luxurious satin sleep set!).

Romantic Movies to Watch This Valentine's Day

Harry and Sally, Kate and Leopold, Harold and Maude, two sets of headline-grabbing royals -- all of our favorite couples are currently streaming. Each pair, whether real or fictional, has their own fascinating, beautiful (and, OK, sometimes heartbreaking) story to tell.

For even more Valentine's Day ideas from our sister sites, check out CNET's guide to the best flower delivery services, GameSpot's gaming gift ideas, Chowhound's food lovers' gift ideas and sweet dessert recipes for two from Rachael Ray.

