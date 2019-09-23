'Vampire Diaries' Star Matthew Davis Expecting a Baby Girl With Wife Kiley Casciano
Congrats are in order for Matthew Davis!
The Vampire Diaries and Legacies star is expecting a baby girl with his wife, Kiley Casciano, the couple announced on Instagram on Monday.
Davis shared the news with a photo of a baby shirt reading, "And then there were five" (referencing the pair, their two dogs, and their soon-to-be bundle of joy), and another one hilariously reading "Sh*t just got real." A sonogram completed the precious snap, which the actor captioned, "Arriving 2020!!!"
Casciano posted a pic of two other sweet baby shirts and confirmed they're expecting daughter. "Arriving April 2020 #babygirl," she wrote.
Davis and Casiano tied the knot last December, just hours after Davis proposed.
It's been a big month for Hollywood baby news. See DJ Khaled rave over his wife's pregnancy in the video below.
