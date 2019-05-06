At least no one got arrested?

Well, at least that we know of at the Vanderpump Rules reunion. But Jax Taylor and James Kennedy did nearly come to blows at the taping, and ET has your exclusive first look. Here’s the set-up: Andy Cohen brings up a tweet James sent out that, basically, said that Jax and Lala Kent needed to get over the fact that their dads had recently died.

"Why would you say that?" Jax asks James, point-blank. "I mean, everything aside…"

That’s when James, visibly uncomfortable, cuts Jax off and redirects the conversation to a separate Twitter incident. James accuses Jax of setting up a fake account, posing at his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, and posting a faux breakup announcement, amongst other things.

"Did you make the Twitter about Raquel?" he shouts. "Listen to me, you made a Twitter under Raquel’s name and you said, ‘I realized that boy was having sex with men. He’s over.’ Homophobic gestures."

Jax denies James’ accusation, though the rest of the cast seems to, for once, support James. Ariana Madix tells Jax that his phone number was connected to the fake account, which he also denies. The longer the discussion goes on, the more heated both Jax and James get.

"So, if you wanna talk bad f**kin’ tweets, mate," James screams, getting out of his seat with his finger pointing at Jax. That really sets Jax off, as he launches from his barstool and approaches James on the other side of the set. Andy has to get out of his chair to break the boys up.

This is when things get even messier, as James goes after Jax’s fiancee Brittany Cartwright, calling her a "disco ball," because she’s dressed in sequins.

"Have your f**king babies and go to Kentucky," he tells the couple. "You belong there with those hillbillies."

"F**k you, James!" Brittany fires back. "F**k you. Talk about my family one more time."

"I got a country accent, I’m proud I’m a f**king hillbilly," she adds. "I’m f**king proud! At least I’m not a s**tty person, like you are."

ET sat down with Jax and Brittany last week, and Jax admitted he was very close to punching James in the face. He said the only thing that stopped him was the thought of a lawsuit and losing his job on the show.

"If someone gives me the green light, I mean. he needs it,"Jax shared, adding that he would actually pay to do it. "Every young kid his age who runs his mouth needs a good a**-kicking."

Unlucky for Jax, but lucky for viewers, it seems the reunion will only get worse from there.

"I’ve seen some Housewives reunions," Jax said. "I don't think I’ve ever, ever seen or heard of a reunion this bad. I don't know how they’re going to edit it. I really want to talk to the editors. The amount of cussing, drama, the amount of times Andy had to say, 'Shut the f**k up!' He was going crazy. The amount of walkouts, crying, breaks."

And don’t just take Jax’s word for it. Lisa Vanderpump and Stassi Schroder told ET the same thing.

"It actually did kick off very quickly," Lisa shared last month, just one day after the taping. "Now, in editing, they might have to slow the pace down a bit because they’re just straight out the gate."

"The reunion sucked," Stassi said. "It was so awful and, like, traumatizing and just, like, [crying noises] the whole entire time."

"I went in being like, 'This is gonna be the easiest one yet,'"she added. "Like, 'I don't have a problem with anyone.' It still somehow managed to just...yeah go up in flames."

See for yourself when part one of the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion premieres on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

