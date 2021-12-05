'Vanderpump Rules' Stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Split, Call Off Engagement
'Vanderpump Rules': James Kennedy Defends His Place in the Group…
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
What Taylor Swift Would Tell Her Younger Self as She Releases ‘R…
Common on ‘Never Have I Ever’ and Finding Love With Tiffany Hadd…
Former Cheetah Girls Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Houghton Reunite …
Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage
Bradley Cooper Smiles Over 'Special' Support From Irina Shayk at…
'Bringing Up Bates': Travis Serenades Katie During Romantic Marr…
Penelope Disick Does TikTok Trends With Mom Kourtney, Travis Bar…
‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Recalls His Past as a Clown Ahead of C…
'90 Day: The Single Life’: Stephanie Reveals Sexual Awakening Af…
Lindsay Lohan Engaged to Boyfriend Bader Shammas
Colton Underwood Opens Up About His Coming Out and Teases New Ne…
Watch Saint West Play Catch With Tom Brady!
'90 Day Fiance's Jenny and Sumit on Married Life and Telling His…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Tom Holland and Zendaya Show PDA at First Event Since Confirming…
'90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All: Steven Gets Exposed for Being Unfaithf…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Can’t Seem to Stop Kissing!
James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are going their separate ways. The Vanderpump Rules stars took to Instagram Sunday to share that they are calling off their engagement. The surprising split comes just six months after Kennedy popped the question.
"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," Kennedy wrote alongside of a photo of him and Leviss from what appears to be the Bravo reality TV show's set. "We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."
Leviss shared the same photo and statement on her page, informing her followers of their split.
The couple announced the engagement in May, sharing some snapshots from the Coachella-themed proposal, which later aired on Vanderpump Rules.
"James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “RACHELLA” Friday night... and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙 #RACHELLA," the 26-year-old beauty queen captioned the slideshow post, which included a snap of her shiny new sparkler.
Kennedy himself also shared the exciting news to Instagram, posting a snapshot of him and his lady love sharing a romantic kiss.
"THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes," the DJ wrote.
The 29-year-old reality TV star previously gushed over Leviss during an episode of Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, where he shared his plans to propose.
"I love Raquel so much, you know that. She really has helped me, and you've seen everything she's stuck by me with," Kennedy shared. "I really couldn't imagine myself with anyone else on this planet. I think I'm going to ask her to marry me."
For more on the couple, see below.
RELATED CONTENT
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Engaged!
James Kennedy Defends His Place in the 'Vanderpump Rules' Group After Heated Reunion (Exclusive)
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch the Moment Jax Taylor Nearly Attacked James Kennedy (Exclusive)
Related Gallery