'Veep' Stars Celebrate Series Finale as Fans Tearfully Say Goodbye to the Beloved Comedy
After seven seasons of biting political satire, Veep came to an end on Sunday, and some of the show's stalwart cast and crew took to Twitter to thank their fans and say goodbye.
The final episode took fans inside the 2020 Democratic Convention, where Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) tried once and for all to secure herself the role of President of the United States. Following one character's heart attack, another's betrayal, and a third's unexpected rise to the top, viewers were greeted by two flash forwards, which managed to keep the laughs going until the very last frame.
Louis-Dreyfus took to Instagram to share her thanks with all her co-stars and those who worked hard behind the scenes to make the show a wildly critical success.
"Nothing but gratitude and love for these fine @veephbo folks - pictured here and also not," she captioned a couple of snapshots from a few past Emmy Awards when the cast and creators took the stage to accept the coveted trophy for Best Comedy Series.
"This has been the ride of a lifetime," she added. "Thank you @hbo for the support and support and support."
Meanwhile, Kevin Dunn shared a heartfelt message of appreciation for his longtime co-stars after their many years together.
"So much to be thankful for. @OfficialJLD, @DavidHMandel @Aiannucci, sublime colleagues, that was one helluva great ride," Dunn wrote. "Missed you guys tonight."
Stars Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale and Timothy Simons also took to social media to share similar sentiments as they celebrated the conclusion of their years of hard work and brilliant story crafting.
Emily Pendergast, who played Beth Ryan -- the wife and former step-sister to Simon's Jonah Ryan -- took time to specifically thank Simons for his work as her scene partner, and for generally being a great guy.
While the stars and creators of the show seemed to appreciate the time they spent working on the series, no one appeared to appreciate it more than the fans.
Veep's devoted followers took to Twitter en masse to praise it for being one of the only shows in TV history to properly pull off a great series finale and to share their stories of how the finale brought them to tears.
The outpouring of love, support and emotion for the Veep finale is in stark contrast to the decidedly divided reactions fans had for the penultimate Game of Thrones episode, which seemed to really anger a lot of longtime watchers.
However, Veep fans were quick to point out that the gritty nihilism of GoTcan't even touch the deep, existential darkness that lurks inside every pointed political joke and comically grim moment in Veep's seven seasons.
For more on the end of the beloved comedy, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
How 'Force of Nature' Julia Louis-Dreyfus Led 'Veep' Through Final Season After Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
Why You Should Binge-Watch 'Veep' -- If You Haven't Already
Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Making the Final Season of 'Veep': 'It Was a Huge Labor of Love' (Exclusive)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Sweet Pic With 'Veep' Cast as She Returns to Work Following Cancer Treatment
Related Gallery