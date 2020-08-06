Shopping

Vera Bradley Bags Are Up to 50% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

By ETonline staff
Vera Bradley bags
Amazon

Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Big Summer Sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon Summer Sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles. 

The Big Summer Sale for Amazon continues to offer amazing deals and seasonally relevant deals on designers such as Kate Spade, Rebecca MinkoffTumi luggage and Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs, offering select styles at discounted prices up to 80% off.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over. Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from the Amazon Summer Sale. 

Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Amazon
Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley

This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric.

REGULARLY $55

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley

A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday.

REGULARLY $80

Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Amazon
Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Vera Bradley

A cosmetic case to use for home and travel.

REGULARLY $60

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 

REGULARLY $115

Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley

This stylish tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. 

REGULARLY $100

Women's 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
Women's 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley

Travel in style with this durable, waterproof suitcase.

REGULARLY $328

See all the sale items on Amazon. 

