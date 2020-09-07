Shopping

Vera Bradley Bags, Backpack and Luggage Up to 50% Off at the Amazon Labor Day Sale

By ETonline staff
Vera Bradley bags
Amazon

Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Labor Day Sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time. 

The Amazon Big Labor Day Sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, FryeLevi'sTumi luggage, Karl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs, SkechersSoludosSuperga, Eddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry.

Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon's Big Summer Sale. 

Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Amazon
Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley

This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric.

REGULARLY $55

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley

A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday.

REGULARLY $80

Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Amazon
Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Vera Bradley

This Vera Bradley cosmetic case to use for home and travel.

REGULARLY $60

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 

REGULARLY $115

Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley

This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. 

REGULARLY $100

27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley

Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned suitcase.

REGULARLY $328

3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Amazon
3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Vera Bradley

The Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket are a stylish choice in face masks.

See all the sale items on Amazon. 

