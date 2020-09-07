Vera Bradley Bags, Backpack and Luggage Up to 50% Off at the Amazon Labor Day Sale
Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Labor Day Sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time.
The Amazon Big Labor Day Sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.
Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon's Big Summer Sale.
This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric.
A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday.
This Vera Bradley cosmetic case to use for home and travel.
A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on.
This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too.
Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned suitcase.
The Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket are a stylish choice in face masks.
See all the sale items on Amazon.
