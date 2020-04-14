The Verishop sale is letting us save on our favorite fashion brands! The online retailer is giving 25% off full-price women's clothing and accessories through April 19 at midnight PST.

The online shopping destination carries fashion-forward luxury and affordable brands such as Free People, Staud, Vince, Paige, Agolde and so many more. Verishop also offers beauty, wellness and home products.

The best part? Verishop makes shopping easy and effortless with free two-day shipping. Plus, returns are free and have been extended to 60 days from the date of purchase. Use the promo code WOMENS25 to unlock the offer at checkout.

Get shopping by browsing through ET Style's top picks of the best fashion finds on Verishop.

Julia Rib Tee Billie the Label Verishop Julia Rib Tee Billie the Label LA-based brand Billie the Label, beloved by influencers, is available on Verishop. The less-is-more line injects modernity to wardrobe classics for effortless wearability. We love this fitted ribbed tee for its versatility and polished look. REGULARLY $38 $28.50 at Verishop

Satin Slip Midi Skirt Vince Verishop Satin Slip Midi Skirt Vince A sophisticated satin slip skirt is a wardrobe staple. Dress it down or dress it up from day to night. REGULARLY $265 $198.75 at Verishop

Skye Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit Choosy Verishop Skye Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit Choosy A gorgeous flowy jumpsuit for warmer days ahead. The smocked bodice and shoulder ties make it extra sweet. REGULARLY $75 $56.25 at Verishop

Moreau Bucket Bag Staud Verishop Moreau Bucket Bag Staud This It bag from Staud is a summer staple among fashion girls. The chic bucket shape set in a nautical-inspired net design is simply eye-catching. REGULARLY $375 $281.25 at Verishop

Northern Lights Cat Eye Sunglasses Karen Walker Verishop Northern Lights Cat Eye Sunglasses Karen Walker Score a deal on these beloved Karen Walker cat-eye sunglasses. Meghan Markle has worn the pair! REGULARLY $220 $165 at Verishop

Rosie Puff Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress Rhode Verishop Rosie Puff Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress Rhode This pink wrap mini dress with puffed sleeves and pleated skirt is the epitome of romantic. REGULARLY $375 $281.25 at Verishop

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Sale: Take 40% Off Full-Price Handbags and Wallets

Nordstrom Better Together Sale: Save on Nike, Vince, Patagonia and More

Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Last Chance to Take 40% Off Full-Price Items