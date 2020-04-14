Shopping

Verishop Sale: 25% Off Full-Price Designer Women's Clothing, Handbags and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
The Verishop sale is letting us save on our favorite fashion brands! The online retailer is giving 25% off full-price women's clothing and accessories through April 19 at midnight PST.

The online shopping destination carries fashion-forward luxury and affordable brands such as Free People, Staud, Vince, Paige, Agolde and so many more. Verishop also offers beauty, wellness and home products.

The best part? Verishop makes shopping easy and effortless with free two-day shipping. Plus, returns are free and have been extended to 60 days from the date of purchase. Use the promo code WOMENS25 to unlock the offer at checkout.

Get shopping by browsing through ET Style's top picks of the best fashion finds on Verishop.

Julia Rib Tee
Billie the Label
Billie the Label Julia Rib Tee
Verishop
Julia Rib Tee
Billie the Label

LA-based brand Billie the Label, beloved by influencers, is available on Verishop. The less-is-more line injects modernity to wardrobe classics for effortless wearability. We love this fitted ribbed tee for its versatility and polished look. 

REGULARLY $38

Satin Slip Midi Skirt
Vince
Vince Satin Slip Midi Skirt
Verishop
Satin Slip Midi Skirt
Vince

A sophisticated satin slip skirt is a wardrobe staple. Dress it down or dress it up from day to night. 

REGULARLY $265

Skye Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit
Choosy
Choosy Skye Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit
Verishop
Skye Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit
Choosy

A gorgeous flowy jumpsuit for warmer days ahead. The smocked bodice and shoulder ties make it extra sweet. 

REGULARLY $75

Moreau Bucket Bag
Staud
Staud Moreau Bucket Bag
Verishop
Moreau Bucket Bag
Staud

This It bag from Staud is a summer staple among fashion girls. The chic bucket shape set in a nautical-inspired net design is simply eye-catching. 

REGULARLY $375

Maceo Textured Funnel Neck Sweatshirt and Alice Textured Sweatpant
Varley
Varley Maceo Textured Funnel Neck Sweatshirt and Alice Textured Sweatpant
Verishop
Maceo Textured Funnel Neck Sweatshirt and Alice Textured Sweatpant
Varley

A chic sweatsuit set to keep you comfy at home. You can also style the sweatshirt and joggers separately. 

REGULARLY $118 (SWEATSHIRT)
REGULARLY $108 (JOGGERS)

Northern Lights Cat Eye Sunglasses
Karen Walker
Karen Walker Northern Lights Cat Eye Sunglasses
Verishop
Northern Lights Cat Eye Sunglasses
Karen Walker

Score a deal on these beloved Karen Walker cat-eye sunglasses. Meghan Markle has worn the pair! 

REGULARLY $220

Rosie Puff Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress
Rhode
Rhode Rosie Puff Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress
Verishop
Rosie Puff Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress
Rhode

This pink wrap mini dress with puffed sleeves and pleated skirt is the epitome of romantic. 

REGULARLY $375

