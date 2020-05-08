The Verishop sale is letting us save on our favorite fashion brands! The online retailer is giving 25% off select women's apparel and accessories with promo code EARLYSUMMER through May 17.

The online shopping destination carries fashion-forward luxury and affordable brands such as Free People, Staud, Vince, Paige, Agolde and so many more. Verishop also offers beauty, wellness and home products.

The best part? Verishop makes shopping easy and effortless with free two-day shipping. Plus, returns are free and have been extended to 60 days from the date of purchase.

Get shopping by browsing through ET Style's top picks of the best fashion finds on Verishop.

Pommie Ruffle Silk Chiffon Mini Dress Iro Verishop Pommie Ruffle Silk Chiffon Mini Dress Iro This dreamy mini dress is perfect for any occasion. REGULARLY $565 $423.75 at Verishop

Julia Rib Tee Billie the Label Verishop Julia Rib Tee Billie the Label LA-based brand Billie the Label, beloved by influencers, is available on Verishop. The less-is-more line injects modernity to wardrobe classics for effortless wearability. We love this fitted ribbed tee for its versatility and polished look. REGULARLY $38 $28.50 at Verishop

Satin Slip Midi Skirt Vince Verishop Satin Slip Midi Skirt Vince A sophisticated satin slip skirt is a wardrobe staple. Dress it down or dress it up from day to night. REGULARLY $265 $198.75 at Verishop

Rosie Puff Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress Rhode Verishop Rosie Puff Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress Rhode This pink wrap mini dress with puffed sleeves and pleated skirt is the epitome of romantic. REGULARLY $375 $281.25 at Verishop

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

