Vince Vaughn Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Charges

Vince Vaughn has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from his arrest in June, Et confirms.

The 48-year-old actor was arrested in the early hours of June 10, after entering a DUI checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, California. He was released on $5,000 bail.

In September, Vaughn was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with .08 blood alcohol content or higher and refusing to comply with a police officer or submit to an inspection. If convicted as charged, he faces up to 360 days in county jail.

ET has reached out to Vaughn's rep for comment.

The arrest wasn't Vaughn's first brush with the law. In 2001, he was involved in a bar brawl back in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he was filming Domestic Disturbance with Steve Buscemi. The incident -- which also resulted in Buscemi being stabbed -- resulted in Vaughn's arrest for alleged assault, though the charges were later dropped.

See more on Hollywood's recent dealings with law enforcement in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Vince Vaughn Charged With DUI

'Free Willy' Star Jason James Richter Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Cardi B Arrested and Charged in Connection With Alleged Assault at Strip Club

Related Gallery