Viola Davis Rocked a Pair of Sparkly Sneakers on the Emmys Stage -- and Everyone Loved It
Viola Davis stepped out in style!
The How to Get Away With Murder star opted for comfort when she presented during the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The actress took the stage in her elegant Alberta Ferretti black-and-white gown, switching out her heels she wore on the red carpet with a pair of silver metallic platform sneakers -- which fans on social media couldn't get enough of!
Davis walked around the stage in her stylish tennis shoes as she gave a short monologue before presenting the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series trophy to Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.
Davis received so much praise for her classy and comfy look, with fans going wild on social media. See their reactions below.
