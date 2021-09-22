Vitamix Days Sale: Save Up to 50% on Blenders and More

Finally ready to invest in the always-talked-about Vitamix blender? Well, you're in luck as the brand's biggest sale event of the year has kicked off! The Vitamix Days sale is happening now, and for just two days only you can save up to 50% off their popular blenders and more items through Sept. 24.

Don't miss out on great prices on select full-size machines and accessories, plus shipping is free. If you're a Vitamix member, earn double reward points when you make a purchase from the sale. Register here for a membership.

Vitamix blenders are a great investment for the kitchen. Not only can the durable, versatile blenders be used for the smoothest fruit smoothies, they can also be used for chopping, grinding, pureeing and whole-food juicing. In addition to blenders, Vitamix offers containers, attachments and a compact food recycling machine.

Shop the can't-miss Vitamix sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead.

7500 Vitamix 7500 With a 64-ounce low-profile container, the 7500 blender is a versatile choice for any kitchen. $300 (REGULARLY $530) Buy Now

A3500 Vitamix A3500 Features on this advanced blender includes five program settings, 1-10 speed dial, touch programmable timer and Self-Detect Technology. $500 (REGULARLY $650) Buy Now

FoodCycler FC-50 Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 Reduce waste by turning your food scraps into fertilizer with the easy-to-use FoodCycler FC-50. Just press the button to break down food waste into a tenth of the original volume. The carbon filtration system removes odors, so it's perfect to use inside the home. $300 (REGULARLY $400) Buy Now

