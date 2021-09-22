Vitamix Days Sale: Save Up to 50% on Blenders and More
Finally ready to invest in the always-talked-about Vitamix blender? Well, you're in luck as the brand's biggest sale event of the year has kicked off! The Vitamix Days sale is happening now, and for just two days only you can save up to 50% off their popular blenders and more items through Sept. 24.
Don't miss out on great prices on select full-size machines and accessories, plus shipping is free. If you're a Vitamix member, earn double reward points when you make a purchase from the sale. Register here for a membership.
Vitamix blenders are a great investment for the kitchen. Not only can the durable, versatile blenders be used for the smoothest fruit smoothies, they can also be used for chopping, grinding, pureeing and whole-food juicing. In addition to blenders, Vitamix offers containers, attachments and a compact food recycling machine.
Shop the can't-miss Vitamix sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead.
