Shop
Sales & Deals

Walmart 4th of July Sale Is Here: Shop Deals Up to 80% on TVs, Furniture, Summer Beauty and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sunny Living Room
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:49 AM PDT, July 3, 2024

4th of July deals have arrived at Walmart. Shop the best deals on tech, cookware, beauty and more for summer.

If you missed the Walmart+ Week deals, this Walmart 4th of July Sale is keeping the summer savings rolling. Walmart is bringing the heat with incredible markdowns on must-have items from top brands for summer. Whether your kitchen, closet, or everyday gadgets could use an update, Walmart's 4th of July sale will get you more than ready for all the sunny days ahead.

Shop Walmart's 4th of July Deals

Featuring low prices across every category, the latest Walmart deals include impressive discounts on Apple, La Mer, Keurig, Dyson and more. If you want to take your summer barbecue game up a couple notches, the Walmart sale features the best grill deals just in time for backyard season.

From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+ here.

10 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week

Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker

Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
Walmart

Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker

The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.

$174 $130

Shop Now

Midea 5,000 BTU 150 Sq ft Mechanical Window Air Conditioner

Midea 5,000 BTU 150 Sq ft Mechanical Window Air Conditioner
Walmart

Midea 5,000 BTU 150 Sq ft Mechanical Window Air Conditioner

Save on this popular pick during Walmart's summer savings event.

$175 $144

Shop Now

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $220

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED Model With White Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch OLED Model With White Joy-Con
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED Model With White Joy-Con

Now they can play their favorite games at home on the TV or on-the-go with the Nintendo Switch OLED's vibrant 7-inch screen.

$349 $314

Shop Now

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack
Walmart

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

AirTags are a super easy way for your dad to keep track of and find his things. He can keep track of his keys, wallet, luggage and more, all in the Find My app.

$99 $80

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer. 

$570 $43

Shop Now

Dreo Tower Fans for Home

Dreo Tower Fans for Home
Walmart

Dreo Tower Fans for Home

A quiet and powerful cooling fan that can be controlled by a remote and set with a timer.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Gray Iced and Hot Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Gray Iced and Hot Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Gray Iced and Hot Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Will it be a cup of hot coffee to start the day off or an iced coffee on an afternoon break? You can easily have both, thanks to this Keurig.

$79 $59

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

For homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. 

$420 $377

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.

$75 $45

Shop Now

 

Best Walmart Tech Deals

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots, according to the brand. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$3,299 $1,859

Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

65" Samsung The Frame TV

The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$2,000 $1,496

Shop Now

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones
Walmart

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones

The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. 

$200 $190

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)

Get $300 off the Apple Watch Series 8 in three different colorways.

$699 $399

Shop Now

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV
Walmart

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV

Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.

$2,457 $1,697

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. 

$350 $235

Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Walmart

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329 $249

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $89

Shop Now

 Best Walmart Beauty Deals

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Walmart

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

$22 $15

Shop Now

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Walmart

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.

$28 $16

Shop Now

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.

$105 $35

Shop Now

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Walmart

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.

$55 $48

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Walmart

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic. 

$137 $57

Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
Walmart

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure. 

$69 $36

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.

$85 $46

Shop Now

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.

$65 $40

Shop Now

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
Walmart

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. 

$68 $45

Shop Now

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.

$199 $169

Shop Now

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill
Walmart

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill

Cuisinart's signature air fryer got even better! You can now make even more delicious meals using the Grill feature. Sear steaks and vegetables on one side and griddle the perfect breakfast on the other with the new dual sided grill and griddle plate.

$230 $190

Shop Now

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

With an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in any kitchen.

$149 $119

Shop Now

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Walmart

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save $131 on the TikTok-favorite countertop nugget ice maker. This ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 lbs of crunchable nugget ice.

$579 $448

Shop Now

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan. 

$240 $70

Shop Now

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer
Walmart

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer

This 8-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option.

$99 $68

Shop Now

Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Walmart

Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Chop it up! This Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.

$74 $49

Shop Now

Best Walmart Home Deals

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set
Walmart

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set

For outdoor relaxation and entertainment, this set includes two rocking chairs and a glass coffee table that are lightweight and easy to move around your backyard.

$145 $100

Shop Now

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair
Walmart

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair

Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic. 

$600 $228

Shop Now

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
Walmart

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.

$199 $55

Shop Now

Beautypeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror

Beautypeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror
Walmart

Beautypeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror

Save $140 on a statement mirror with a chic, vintage-inspired arch finish that gives you a full view when you’re getting dressed and makes it super easy to capture the perfect selfie.

$199 $60

Shop Now

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Walmart

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.

$480 $200

Shop Now

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets. Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last. 

$40 $25

Shop Now

Color Sense Brushed Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, Queen

Color Sense Brushed Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, Queen
Walmart

Color Sense Brushed Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, Queen

Drape yourself into the ultimate comfort with this brushed cotton blend lightweight sheet set. The percale weave keeps you cozy and comfortable all night long, no matter the season.

$65 $23

Shop Now

Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.

$520 $350

Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$124 $88

Shop Now

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Save on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.

$350 $279

Shop Now

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless base after each cleaning session. 

$400 $299

Shop Now

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum

The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts a detachable quick-release battery for up to 50 minutes of long-lasting cleaning performance.

$279 $164

Shop Now

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ
Walmart

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ

This is the future of cleaning. The new Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H, Stick vacuum can detect dirt even if you miss it. It can increase its pick-up power by up to 50% for a truly deep clean.

$399 $169

Shop Now

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal
Walmart

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal

The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless.

$260 $188

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Walmart's 4th of July Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Walmart's 4th of July Sale

The Best 4th of July Grill Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best 4th of July Grill Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now

Walmart 4th of July Sale: Shop the Best Bedding Deals for Summer

Sales & Deals

Walmart 4th of July Sale: Shop the Best Bedding Deals for Summer

Walmart Announces Its Biggest Sale Ever — Here's Everything to Know

Sales & Deals

Walmart Announces Its Biggest Sale Ever — Here's Everything to Know

Save Up to 50% on Popular Crocs Just in Time for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Popular Crocs Just in Time for Summer

Samsung's Frame TV Is on Sale for Up to $1,398 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung's Frame TV Is on Sale for Up to $1,398 Off Right Now

Best 4th of July Grill Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now: Save on Blackstone, Cuisinart and More

Sales & Deals

Best 4th of July Grill Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now: Save on Blackstone, Cuisinart and More

There's a Rare $45 Discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED Right Now

Sales & Deals

There's a Rare $45 Discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED Right Now

Keurig's 2-in-1 Iced Coffee Maker Is on Sale for Less Than $60 Now

Sales & Deals

Keurig's 2-in-1 Iced Coffee Maker Is on Sale for Less Than $60 Now

The 20 Best Walmart Deals for Home and Kitchen to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Walmart Deals for Home and Kitchen to Shop Now

The Best E-Bike Deals at Walmart Right Now — Up to $818 Off

Sales & Deals

The Best E-Bike Deals at Walmart Right Now — Up to $818 Off

Tags: