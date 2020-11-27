Get ready for big savings from the Walmart Black Friday 2020 sale! The retailer just launched their Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days and the final Black Friday online deals just dropped!

Walmart's Black Friday sale, which consisted of three separate events, will offer amazing low prices on sought-after items across categories (perfect for holiday shopping!). Each event will start online and launch in stores a few days afterward. As customers continue to follow COVID-19 precautions, they will have the option to pick up their online order with contact-free curbside pickup service.

You can shop these excellent Walmart deals now and see below for the pre-Black Friday discounts. Read on for details on each of the three sale events and see the list of products on sale at Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Also, be sure to check out more early Black Friday deals from go-to retailers such as the Amazon Black Friday event, Coach, Kate Spade, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Rebecca Minkoff, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and more.

The retailer will conclude the Black Friday sale event with another new batch of deals on even more electronics, toys, apparel and home decor. The last event will start online on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET and in stores on Nov. 27 at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart said that the third savings event will include even more deals on toys, electronics, apparel and home.

During the in store events, Walmart said they will focus on social distancing and control the flow of customers into the retail stores to help reduce congestion. Additionally, store employees will focus on giving the customers sanitized shopping carts and require face masks.

Plus, learn more about Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Check out the Walmart Black Friday Deals ET has found so far. We update this daily!

Smart Home

TVs and Projectors

Computers and Tablets

Smart Watches and Watches

Headphones and Speakers

Home

Kitchen

Health

Clothing

Kids

Beauty

Gaming

