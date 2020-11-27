Walmart Black Friday 2020: Best 75 Deals We've Found on Apple, Google Nest, 4K TVs, Samsung, Computers & More
Get ready for big savings from the Walmart Black Friday 2020 sale! The retailer just launched their Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days and the final Black Friday online deals just dropped!
Walmart's Black Friday sale, which consisted of three separate events, will offer amazing low prices on sought-after items across categories (perfect for holiday shopping!). Each event will start online and launch in stores a few days afterward. As customers continue to follow COVID-19 precautions, they will have the option to pick up their online order with contact-free curbside pickup service.
You can shop these excellent Walmart deals now and see below for the pre-Black Friday discounts. Read on for details on each of the three sale events and see the list of products on sale at Walmart's Black Friday sale.
The retailer will conclude the Black Friday sale event with another new batch of deals on even more electronics, toys, apparel and home decor. The last event will start online on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET and in stores on Nov. 27 at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart said that the third savings event will include even more deals on toys, electronics, apparel and home.
During the in store events, Walmart said they will focus on social distancing and control the flow of customers into the retail stores to help reduce congestion. Additionally, store employees will focus on giving the customers sanitized shopping carts and require face masks.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Check out the Walmart Black Friday Deals ET has found so far. We update this daily!
Smart Home
- Google Nest Hub ($20 Vudu Movie credit included) for $50 (regularly $90)
- Apple TV 4K 64GB for $259.78 (regularly $311.74)
- Google Nest Thermostat E for $129 (regularly $169)
- Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $180
- Smart Plug, KOOTION 4 Pack Mini WiFi Smart Outlet Compatible with Alexa Echo & Google Home for $28 (regularly $83.97)
- Google Nest Audio - Smart Speaker with Google Assistant for $99.98
- Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant for $25.98
- Google Chromecast 3rd Gen for $29.98
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $34.98 (regularly $80)
- Arlo 720P HD Security Camera System VMS3330W - 3 Wire-Free Cameras with 3 Additional Wall Mounts and 3 Outdoor Mounts, Indoor/Outdoor, Night Vision, Motion Detection for $249 (regularly $349)
- Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $59 (regularly $99)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) for $29 (regularly $49)
- Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player for $59 (originally $79)
- Google Mesh Router Wifi for $100 (originally $129)
- Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Color Light Bulb, 75W Equivalent, Requires 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for $4.97 (regularly $12.88)
- Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera for $129.99 (originally $199)
- MobiCam DXR-M1 Baby Monitoring System w/ Smart Auto Tracking, Room temperature, Lullabies for $140 (regularly $160)
- Webcam with Microphone 1080P HD USB Web Cam Autofocus Computer Driver-free Web Camera for PC Laptop for $18.29 (regularly $30.95)
TVs and Projectors
- Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV for $200 (regularly $280)
- SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR for $478 (originally $550)
- onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV for $108
- Xiaomi Compact Smart Projector (1080p HD) Powered by Android TV for $500 (regularly $600)
- SAMSUNG 58" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR for $398 (originally $450)
- Sanyo 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Roku Smart TV for $398 (regularly $498)
- Hisense 43H6570G 43 inch H65-Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $239.99 (regularly $500)
- Sony 75" Class 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV HDR BRAVIA for $998 (regularly $1,799)
- Fangor Bluetooth Projector Support 1080P, With 200" Projection Size for $89.99 (regularly $299.99)
Computers and Tablets
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) Wi-Fi 256GB for $800 (regularly $900)
- HP Stream 11.6", Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB emmc, Royal Blue, Windows 10 for $117 (regularly $299)
- Gateway 14.1" FHD Ultra Slim Notebook for $329 (regularly $499)
- Omen by HP 15 FHD Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Mouse and Headset Bundle for $900 (regularly $1300)
- Lenovo 81JW0001US Chromebook S330, 14" HD Display for $199 (regularly $299)
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad (8th Gen) Wi-Fi 128GB - Space Gray for $467.05 (regularly $560.46)
- Acer Chromebook 311, 11.6" HD, Intel Celeron for $127 (regularly $229)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 128GB Tablet for $199 (regularly $330)
- HP 21.5" LED FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution Monitor for $109.99 (regularly $149.99)
Smart Watches and Watches
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for $119 (regularly $199)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch - Bluetooth Smart Watch for $189 (regularly $279)
- Michael Kors Slim Sofie Rose Gold Smart Watch for $155 (regularly $350)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminum Smart Watch for $199 (regularly $299)
- iTouch Air Special Edition Silicone Strap Smartwatch with Pedometer for $49.99 (regularly $95)
- Gucci Sync XXL Unisex Watch for $260 (regularly $495)
- Burberry Unisex Classic Checked Analog Quartz 38mm Watch for $250
- Coach Perry Quartz Brown Floral Dial Ladies Watch for $50 (regularly $150)
- Movado Women's Bold for $200 (regularly $550)
- Michael Kors Women's Runway Silver Stainless-Steel Quartz Watch for $115 (regularly $195)
- Gucci Men's G-Timeless G Quartz Sapphire Stainless Steel 38mm Watch for $567.24 (regularly $950)
Headphones and Speakers
- Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (regularly $249)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen) for $175.33 (regularly $210.40)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip for $119 (regularly $199)
- Altec Lansing Jacket H20 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.88 (originally $50)
- JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $24.88 (regularly $29.88)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $299 (regularly $349)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Cosmic Black for $109.99 (regularly $150)
Home
- Night Owl 4-Camera Home Security System for $199 (regularly $259)
- Samsonite Winfield 2 20 Inch Spinner Hardside Luggage for $57.50 (regularly $230)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi for $179.99 (regularly $299)
- Mainstays Motion Sensor Trash Can for $40 (originally $48)
- Shark IQ Robot Self Empty™ RV1000S, Robot Vacuum, Home Mapping, Self Cleaning Brushroll, Wi Fi for $329 (regularly $399)
- HART Multiple Drive 215-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $98 (originally $148)
- iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 2 piece set, 20" Carry-On Luggage and 28" Checked Luggage for $88 (regularly $121)
- Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners for Patio, Pool w/ Cup Holders for $94.99 (originally $130)
- Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion 28 Inch Spinner Hardside for $115 (regularly $229)
- 28" Matte Black Propane Fire Pit Table with Free Arctic Ice Glass, Lid, and Cover for $169.99 (originally $200)
- ionVac Robot Vacuum, Powerful (2000Pa Suction) Wi-Fi Connected, Hardwood to Medium Pile Carpet Floor Cleaning, Self-Charging “Smart” Vacuum Controlled Via Mobile App or Voice Activated Commands for $149 (regularly $249)
- Costway 3 Seats Patio Canopy Swing Glider Hammock Cushioned Steel Frame Backyard for $115.99 (originally $300)
- Yankee Candle 3-Pack Holiday Gift Set for $19.98
- Large Hammock Chair Swing, Relax Hanging Rope Swing Chair for $36 (originally $72)
Kitchen
- Ninja® Foodi™ TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker for $139 (regularly $229)
- Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker, with Single Serve K-Cup Pod and 12 Cup Carafe Brewer for $79 (regularly $99)
- Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer Countertop Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator for $140 (originally $255)
- Farberware Colourworks 12-Piece Resin Stick Resistant Knife Set for $15.50 (regularly $25)
Health
- AncestryDNA Test Kit for $59 (regularly $99)
- Huffy 27.5" Parkside Women's Comfort Bike with Perfect Fit Frame for $148 (regularly $249)
- Huffy 27.5” Carom Men's 14-Speed Aluminum Gravel Bike for $354 (regularly $500)
- Huffy 10-inch Rock It Boys & Girls Balance Bike for Kids for $34.94 (regularly $49)
- Huffy 20-Inch Rock It Boys Bike for $58 (regularly $68)
- Huffy 20-Inch Sea Star Girls' Bike for $58 (regularly $68)
- Vivi Folding Electric Bike Electric Mountain Bike for Adults for $675.59 (regularly $1,487)
- SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Dual Display Folding Treadmill Jogging Machine W/Bluetooth Speaker for $389.99 (originally $730)
Clothing
- Women's Heavyweight Parka Jacket With Detachable Fur Hood for $64.97 (regularly $215)
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $127.49 (regularly $250)
- GBH Women's Heavyweight Fashion Parka With Fur Hood (S-3XL) for $19.98 (regularly $24.96)
- Time and Tru Women's Packable Puffer Jacket with Hood for $20 (regularly $25)
- Men's Heavyweight Puffer Jacket With Contrast Color Trim & Detachable Hood (S-2XL) for $38 (regularly $78)
- Rokka&Rolla Men's Heavyweight Thermal Heat Insulated Puffer Jacket for $63 (regularly $90)
Kids
- Hot Wheels Power Shift Raceway Track & 5-Race Vehicles Set for $24.88
- Your Zone Kids Reading Nook and Storage Bookcase for $79.97 (regularly $119)
- Disney Frozen 16-inch Girls' Bike by Huffy for $74 (originally $84)
- Fisher-Price Power Wheels Dune Racer Extreme Ride-on for $249 (originally $299)
- Best Choice Products 19in Kids Toddlers Flash Guitar Pretend Musical Instrument Toy w/ Mic, MP3 compatible $25 (originally $36)
- Bounce Pro 7-Foot My First Trampoline for $130 (originally $230)
Beauty
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $48.88 (originally $60)
- Philips Norelco 5300 Rechargeable Wet/Dry Electric Shaver for $34.95 (regularly $79.95)
- Beauty Runway 89-Piece Nudes, Roses & Smokey Cosmetic Gift Set for $15
- Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray, Perfume For Women for $33 (originally $98)
- Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Parfum, Perfume for Women for $41.89 (originally $64)
- Philosophy You're Amazing Set Gift Set for Women for $23.45 (originally $32)
Gaming
- Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 64GB for $299
- Luigi's Mansion 3, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch for $30 (regularly $50)
- Astro A10 XB1 Headset for $59 (originally $80.95)
- X Rocker Veleno 2.1 Wired Pedestal Gaming Chair for $120.99 (originally $180)
