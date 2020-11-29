Big savings and deep discounts are still going strong at the Walmart Cyber Monday 2020 sale!

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale consists of three separate events, all offering amazing low prices on sought-after items across tons of categories (perfect for holiday shopping!). As customers continue to follow COVID-19 precautions, they will have the option to pick up their online order with contact-free curbside pickup service.

You can shop these excellent Walmart deals now and see below for the discounts we're loving. Check out the list of products on sale at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale -- the third savings event includes even more deals on toys, electronics, apparel and home items. And if you haven't signed up for Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus, you might want to do that now.

FYI: During the in-store events, Walmart said they will focus on social distancing and control the flow of customers into the retail stores to help reduce congestion. Additionally, store employees will focus on giving the customers sanitized shopping carts and require face masks.

Also, be sure to check out more Cyber Monday deals from go-to retailers such as the Amazon Cyber Monday event, Coach, Kate Spade, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix,Rebecca Minkoff, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Check out the best Walmart Cyber Monday 2020 deals ET has found so far. We update this multiple times a day!

