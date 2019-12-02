What do you with the all money you saved while shopping Black Friday deals? Hit up the Walmart Cyber Monday sale!

Whether you're looking for doorbuster deals on beauty, fashion, home, fashion or tech, the retailer won't disappoint with its Monday-only deals.

Walmart also offers same-day pickup for online purchases, if you're in need of instant gratification!

See below for ET Style's top picks from Cyber Monday at Walmart and check back for the latest deals from the sale.

Miracle Leave-In Conditioner It's a 10 Walmart Miracle Leave-In Conditioner It's a 10 The phrase "miracle product" is often overused, but this multitasking leave-in conditioner lives up to the hype. REGULARLY $37.99 $22.99 at Walmart

24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask Peter Thomas Roth Walmart 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask Peter Thomas Roth You can buy high-end beauty products at Walmart for a fraction of the cost every day, but especially today. REGULARLY $80 $43.50 at Walmart

5 Piece Luggage Set Protege Walmart 5 Piece Luggage Set Protege This online-only deal is a total steal -- you're getting each piece for about $13. REGULARLY $99.99 $62 at Walmart

Plush Body Robe with Sherpa Trim Collar Blue Star Clothing Company Walmart Plush Body Robe with Sherpa Trim Collar Blue Star Clothing Company Relax in this luxuriously soft robe, ideal for lounging around the house. REGULARLY $29.99 $9.99 at Walmart

Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner Shark Walmart Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner Shark No mess here! This lightweight vacuum traps over 99.9% of the dirt, dust and allergens it lifts away. REGULARLY $220 $129.99 at Walmart

1.6 Cu Ft Retro Mini Fridge with Side Bottle Opener Frigidaire Walmart 1.6 Cu Ft Retro Mini Fridge with Side Bottle Opener Frigidaire This cute mini fridge could be the perfect Christmas gift for a college student or for your own garage. REGULARLY $199 $89 at Walmart

Instax Mini 7S Bundle Fujifilm Walmart Instax Mini 7S Bundle Fujifilm Holiday parties aren't complete without party pics -- and this retro-inspired camera produces the cutest credit-card-size photos. The bundle also includes a 10-pack of film, two photo holders, a case and a photo album. $50 at Walmart

DIY Bath Bomb & Aromatherapy Kit 2 Pack Creative You Walmart DIY Bath Bomb & Aromatherapy Kit 2 Pack Creative You Everything zen: Snag two DIY self-care kits -- bath bomb and aromatherapy -- for well under 20 bucks. $15 at Walmart

