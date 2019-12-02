Shopping

Walmart Cyber Monday Sale -- Last Chance for Unbeatable Fashion, Beauty and Tech Deals

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
walmart cyber monday
What do you with the all money you saved while shopping Black Friday deals? Hit up the Walmart Cyber Monday sale!

Whether you're looking for doorbuster deals on beauty, fashion, home, fashion or tech, the retailer won't disappoint with its Monday-only deals.

Walmart also offers same-day pickup for online purchases, if you're in need of instant gratification!

See below for ET Style's top picks from Cyber Monday at Walmart and check back for the latest deals from the sale.

Miracle Leave-In Conditioner
It's a 10
It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner
Walmart
Miracle Leave-In Conditioner
It's a 10

The phrase "miracle product" is often overused, but this multitasking leave-in conditioner lives up to the hype.

REGULARLY $37.99

24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
Walmart
24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth

You can buy high-end beauty products at Walmart for a fraction of the cost every day, but especially today.

REGULARLY $80

5 Piece Luggage Set
Protege
Protege 5 Piece Luggage Set with Carry On and Checked Bag
Walmart
5 Piece Luggage Set
Protege

This online-only deal is a total steal -- you're getting each piece for about $13.

REGULARLY $99.99

Plush Body Robe with Sherpa Trim Collar
Blue Star Clothing Company
Blue Star Clothing Plush Body Robe with Sherpa Trim Collar
Walmart
Plush Body Robe with Sherpa Trim Collar
Blue Star Clothing Company

Relax in this luxuriously soft robe, ideal for lounging around the house.

REGULARLY $29.99

Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Shark
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart
Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Shark

No mess here! This lightweight vacuum traps over 99.9% of the dirt, dust and allergens it lifts away.

REGULARLY $220

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB Android
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB Android
Walmart
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB Android
Samsung

Because you need something to binge all those holiday specials on.

REGULARLY $219

1.6 Cu Ft Retro Mini Fridge with Side Bottle Opener
Frigidaire
Walmart Frigidaire 1.6 Cu Ft Retro Mini Fridge With Side Bottle Opener
Walmart
1.6 Cu Ft Retro Mini Fridge with Side Bottle Opener
Frigidaire

This cute mini fridge could be the perfect Christmas gift for a college student or for your own garage. 

REGULARLY $199

Instax Mini 7S Bundle
Fujifilm
Fujifilm Instax Bundle
Walmart
Instax Mini 7S Bundle
Fujifilm

Holiday parties aren't complete without party pics -- and this retro-inspired camera produces the cutest credit-card-size photos. The bundle also includes a 10-pack of film, two photo holders, a case and a photo album.

DIY Bath Bomb & Aromatherapy Kit 2 Pack
Creative You
Creative You Bath Bombs
Walmart
DIY Bath Bomb & Aromatherapy Kit 2 Pack
Creative You

Everything zen: Snag two DIY self-care kits -- bath bomb and aromatherapy -- for well under 20 bucks.

