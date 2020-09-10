Walmart has a new, exciting range with plus-size fashion brand Eloquii! The Eloquii Elements line is Walmart's latest private brand that offers stylish, versatile and comfortable clothing for women sizes 14 to 28. The best part? Everything is priced at $50 or under with styles starting at $17.

Eloquii Elements has launched with a gorgeous fall collection, filled with sweaters, blouses, dresses, jackets and more in autumnal hues and prints, featuring feminine, trendy details. The sophisticated, chic collection is made for on-the-go women to wear every day whether you need a cozy knit while working from home or a versatile frock that'll take you from day to night.

This line joins Walmart's collection of exclusive brands such as Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, Scoop and George -- the brand known for the viral Tik Tok jeans.

Check out Eloquii Elements and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Plus Size Crop Sweater Eloquii Elements Walmart Plus Size Crop Sweater Eloquii Elements Pair this crop sweater with anything -- leggings, skirt, jeans, whatever! $25 at Walmart

Plus Size Stripe Fit and Flare Dress Eloquii Elements Walmart Plus Size Stripe Fit and Flare Dress Eloquii Elements A fit-and-flare with mock neck and quarter-length sleeves in a bright fall-forward striped print. $30 at Walmart

Plus Size Multi Floral Tie Neck Pleated Dress Eloquii Elements Walmart Plus Size Multi Floral Tie Neck Pleated Dress Eloquii Elements We are obsessed with this romantic, pleated floral midi dress. $35 at Walmart

Plus Size Knit Utility Jumpsuit Eloquii Elements Walmart Plus Size Knit Utility Jumpsuit Eloquii Elements A polished buttoned utility-style jumpsuit to team with heels, boots or sneakers. $35 at Walmart

Plus Size Distressed Mom Jeans Eloquii Elements Walmart Plus Size Distressed Mom Jeans Eloquii Elements Classic, straight-leg mom jeans for casual days. $30 at Walmart

