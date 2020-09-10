Shopping

Walmart's New Eloquii Elements Collection Offers Chic Fall Styles Starting at $17

By ETonline Staff
Eloquii Elements Walmart
Eloquii

Walmart has a new, exciting range with plus-size fashion brand Eloquii! The Eloquii Elements line is Walmart's latest private brand that offers stylish, versatile and comfortable clothing for women sizes 14 to 28. The best part? Everything is priced at $50 or under with styles starting at $17.

Eloquii Elements has launched with a gorgeous fall collection, filled with sweaters, blouses, dresses, jackets and more in autumnal hues and prints, featuring feminine, trendy details. The sophisticated, chic collection is made for on-the-go women to wear every day whether you need a cozy knit while working from home or a versatile frock that'll take you from day to night.

This line joins Walmart's collection of exclusive brands such as Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, Scoop and George -- the brand known for the viral Tik Tok jeans.

Check out Eloquii Elements and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Plus Size Crop Sweater
Eloquii Elements
Eloquii Elements Plus Size Crop Sweater.jpeg
Walmart
Plus Size Crop Sweater
Eloquii Elements

Pair this crop sweater with anything -- leggings, skirt, jeans, whatever!

Plus Size Ponte Leggings with Faux Leather Detail
Eloquii Elements
Eloquii Elements Plus Size Ponte Leggings with Faux Leather Detail.jpeg
Walmart
Plus Size Ponte Leggings with Faux Leather Detail
Eloquii Elements

Staple black leggings with edgy faux leather details.

Plus Size Stripe Fit and Flare Dress
Eloquii Elements
Eloquii Plus Size Stripe Fit and Flare Dress.jpeg
Walmart
Plus Size Stripe Fit and Flare Dress
Eloquii Elements

A fit-and-flare with mock neck and quarter-length sleeves in a bright fall-forward striped print.

Plus Size Multi Floral Tie Neck Pleated Dress
Eloquii Elements
Elqouii Plus Size Multi Floral Tie Neck Pleated Dress.jpeg
Walmart
Plus Size Multi Floral Tie Neck Pleated Dress
Eloquii Elements

We are obsessed with this romantic, pleated floral midi dress.

Plus Size Knit Utility Jumpsuit
Eloquii Elements
Eloquii Elements Plus Size Knit Utility Jumpsuit.jpeg
Walmart
Plus Size Knit Utility Jumpsuit
Eloquii Elements

A polished buttoned utility-style jumpsuit to team with heels, boots or sneakers.

Plus Size Faux Leather Jacket with Shawl Collar
Eloquii Elements
Eloquii Elements Plus Size Faux Leather Jacket with Shawl Collar.jpeg
Walmart
Plus Size Faux Leather Jacket with Shawl Collar
Eloquii Elements

This shawl faux leather zip-up jacket is only $50.

Plus Size Distressed Mom Jeans
Eloquii Elements
Eloquii Elements Plus Size Distressed Mom Jeans
Walmart
Plus Size Distressed Mom Jeans
Eloquii Elements

Classic, straight-leg mom jeans for casual days.

