Less than six months away from the release of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Disney has released a dramatic trailer showing Maleficent (played by Angelina Jolie) facing off against Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfieffer.)

“I remember this story of an evil witch and the princess he cursed to sleep forever,” Maleficient says to the Queen in the teaser. “The story became legend. But this is no fairytale. There are many who prey on the innocent. I’m sure your kind would agree.”

“If I didn’t know better I would say you were making a threat,” the Queen responds.

The fantasy adventures picks up a few years after Maleficent, which saw Jolie's villianous alter-ego curse Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning.)

The sequel is directed by Joachim Rønning and continues to explore the complex relationship between Maleficent and Aurora.

Jolie was one of the producers on the project, coming out on Oct. 18.

Fanning recently told ET the film marked her first time getting to do a sequel.

“What's so nice is with this story, [is] it really follows the family dynamic of the mother-daughter relationship between Aurora and Maleficent, which was the heart of the first movie at the end,” she said. “And, I've never done a sequel to a film before -- I've never come back as a character, older. The first time it was released, I was 16, but when I shot the film, I was 14. And, now I'm 20 so it's a big jump!”

Fanning also talked about working with Pfeiffer on the film and her family’s history with the screen icon.

“She's incredible,” she gushed. “What's so funny is she was in I Am Sam with my sister [Dakota, when she was] really young. My mom loves Michelle Pfeiffer. She was like, 'She was so nice to us! [And] my sister was super-young just starting out and that made like a huge impression on my family, so [it’s nice] getting to come back around and work with her.”



