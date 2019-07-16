The final days on The Big Bang Theory set were emotional.

The beloved CBS sitcom bid farewell in May after 12 seasons and ET has an exclusive look at the very candid behind-the-scenes moment that made Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki and creator Chuck Lorre tear up.

In the clip, Lorre begins to get visibly emotional up as he slates the last take filmed in front of a studio audience. The scene on hand features Penny (Cuoco) and Leonard (Galecki) in a hotel room delivering their lines before Galecki gets choked up and apologizes.

"Let's go from the top," the director says off camera, before Lorre jokes, "I can't slate it again, Johnny."

ET caught up with Jim Parsons last month, where he revealed that it hasn’t yet hit him that he won’t be returning to the show’s set in September and that the cast still texts each other.

“We're not talking about anything out of the ordinary yet!” Parsons told ET. "We're still texting about stupid day-to-day stuff, and that's another thing that will be interesting as time goes by. It’s like anything else in life when you can't imagine how it's going to be until you get there."

Parsons, 46, said the end of the CBS series will likely dawn on him in the fall, when he would have usually gone back to work.

"It hasn't really hit me yet, completely, that it's over. Mostly because the way our schedule worked for 12 years, this was an actual break that we had," he said, referring to the show’s summer filming hiatus. "I'm looking forward to September where I'd normally be working and we'd start airing. That's when I think certain things will start hitting me."

For more from the final days on The Big Bang Theory set, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jim Parsons Reveals What 'Big Bang Theory' Cast Texts About After Series Finale (Exclusive)

'Big Bang Theory' Says Goodbye: 16 Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From the Emotional Finale Taping

'Big Bang Theory' Cast Shares NSFW Behind-the-Scenes Secrets on 'Late Show' Following Series Finale

Related Gallery