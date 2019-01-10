Sing it, don’t spray it!

Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her bravery instead of her knowledge of popular song lyrics during Wednesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 46-year-old GOOP founder and the show’s host played the musical game “Slay It, Don’t Spray It,” in which they had to sing along to popular songs karaoke-style before the lyrics disappeared. If they were unable to remember the remaining lyrics, their microphones sprayed them in the face with a powerful jet of water.

Paltrow was first handed Ariana Grande’s hit “No Tears Left to Cry,” much to her chagrin, prompting her to exclaim, “I can’t sing like Ariana Grande!”

But it turns out she should have been more concerned with the lyrics to the song as she received a face full of water.

Fallon didn’t have much better luck as both stars messed up the lyrics to all of the songs they were challenged to sing, proving for a wet and wild segment. Watch the clip for more!

For more from Paltrow, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Bringing Chris Martin and Kids on Her Honeymoon With Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow Had the Best Response to a Meme About Brad Pitt's Past Girlfriends

Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Sensational in Daisy Dukes During Vacation With Husband

Related Gallery