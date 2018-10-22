Alexis Ren and her pro partner Alan Bersten had one crazy roller coaster of a night on Monday's Dancing With the Stars.

They earned the highest scores of the evening, then still found themselves in jeopardy at the end of the show, only to be saved when Tom Bergeron revealed that there wouldn't be any elimination, on account of it being Disney Night.

However, the only thing that stood out more than their Pocahontas-themed foxtrot was the possible showmance that seemed to take center stage during the duo's pre-taped package before their dance.

Speaking with ET's Katie Krause after the show, Ren and Bersten played very coy about whether or not sparks were flying between them behind the scenes.

"I mean, we're just, we're just so happy to be here and like I love him so much and I love his energy so much and we've been so focused on the competition," Ren, 21, explained diplomatically.

"I feel like the experience is once in a lifetime and we're just making the most of it and really just going out there and having fun," Bersten, 24, added, avoiding the topic as deftly as they both did during the episode, when hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, as well as some of the judges, made knowing references to the pair's impressive "chemistry."

However, when asked directly if they see any sort of romantic relationship blossoming, Ren laughed, "I'm not answering that… I can barely get through [these] Mondays!"

"Again, we're taking it one day at a time here," Bersten added.

Meanwhile, Ren didn't hold back when it came to apparently being in the bottom two among all the couples, alongside DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold.

"My heart hurts," Ren admitted. "That part sucked."

"I mean that was the scariest thing ever! We were on such a high from tonight, because we got the highest scores of the night, our highest scores we've ever had," Bersten said. "Honestly, dancing tonight's dance felt like a dream."

"I remember being in there and just feeling and listening to the music and I was like, 'This is awesome!' So I'm really excited that we got such a good score and that the judges really praised Alexis," he continued. "And that's why it was really scary [to be in jeopardy]."

While there ended up being no elimination at the end of Disney Night, there's a high likelihood that next week's Halloween-themed episode could end in a double elimination, with two couples getting the axe.

Ren and Bersten teased that they've got some exciting stuff in the works for next week's spooky round of competition.

"[We've got] a lot of tricks and a lot of treats," Bersten said.

"I'm the treats, he's the tricks," Ren quipped.

Check out what the adorable couple conjures up for Halloween Night on Dancing With the Stars on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

