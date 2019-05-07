Watch Katy Perry Get Lamp Ready for the 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry pulled out all the stops for her 2019 Met Gala look.

The "Firework" singer turned heads while arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Arts' pink carpet in a full chandelier creation designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott. The dramatic look for this year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," took a handful of people to help Perry slip into it, as the singer showed in her Instagram post she shared on Tuesday.

First she was snitched into a corset top, then her sparkly skirt was added, followed by her choker necklace. Next, Perry stepped into her chandelier skirt, which was lifted and carefully secured around her waist before they topped off her look with the massive headpiece.

The Lumière-inspired costume wasn't the only over-the-top look that Perry wore that night. For the Met Ball's after-party, she switched it up and wore a bedazzled cheeseburger outfit, complete with matching hamburger tennis shoes.

Video of Perry slipping into her Moschino-designed cheeseburger look was also captured and shared on social media. The American Idol judge can be seen in a lettuce-looking green mini dress as she opens the side of the bun and wedges herself in.

For more of the best, worst and weirdest moments and looks from the 2019 Met Gala, watch below.

