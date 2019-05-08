Khloe Kardashian couldn't have been prouder of Jordyn Woods pre-cheating scandal.

A sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows Kardashian sweetly praising the model during a party celebrating her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with BFF Kylie Jenner. The pair's makeup line launched last year -- months before Woods admitted in February that she kissed Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

"I did want to say I’m so proud of both Kylie and Jordyn," Kardashian begins her toast in the clip. "Kylie, I know how hard you have worked on your company and everything and you’re so generous to share that with me and Kourtney and Jordyn."

"It's such a blessing because you don't have to share your blessings with us, but you kind of do," she continues with a laugh.

Kardashian then turns her attention to Woods. "And Jordyn, for you to be turning 21, I've known you forever and I'm so proud of you and the woman that you have grown into and that you're growing into. To see you guys stick together and be best friends through thick and thin, it's such a blessing. Congratulations on everything and this will be a huge success."

Watch the video in the player above.

Woods opened up about being "bullied" as a result of the cheating scandal during her appearance at a Homecoming Festival panel in Nigeria last month.

"My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world," Woods reportedly said.

"I understood for the first time what it’s like being a black woman -- in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have lived it," she added.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Set to Return to 'Revenge Body' Following Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian Says She'd Be 'Insecure' If She Was Sofia Richie After Scott Disick Discovers His 'Soulmate'

Kourtney Kardashian Dishes on if She Thinks Khloe and Tristan Will Ever Get Back Together

Related Gallery