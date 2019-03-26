Prepare to swoon over Noah Centineo once again!



Netflix dropped the trailer for the star's upcoming flick, The Perfect Date, on Tuesday morning, ahead of the teen rom-com's release on April 12.

Centineo stars as a high school student who launches an app offering his chaperone services to those in need of a date in order to raise enough money to attend his dream college, Yale University, and take his dream girl (played by Riverdale babe Camila Mendes) out on a date.

“I’ve always wanted to date the most popular girl, drive the nicest car and go to the fanciest school. But I can’t afford any of that,” Centineo’s character says in the opening of the trailer.

While working at a local fast food joint, he then hears about a pal getting paid to take his cousin (played by Laura Marano from Austin & Ally, a show Centineo also starred on) to the formal and offers to take the gig for some extra cash.

“Did you know Michelle Obama got paid to go on a date with Barack and look how great that turned out,” he tells his friend while cruising around in the fancy wheels he borrows for the date.

The easy money leads him to create the aforementioned app, called The Stand-In.

And, while it helps him earn the cash he needs, naturally he soon finds himself torn between his dream girl and the date who helped inspire the whole app.

The film comes just months after Centineo, 22, shot to heartthrob status after appearing in Netflix’s hit films, To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

Meanwhile, ET learned last Thursday that the young star is also in talks to portray He-Man in Sony and Mattel Films’ upcoming Masters of the Universe.

See more on the pin-up below.

