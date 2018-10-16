Prince Harry is the cutest expectant dad!

The 34-year-old Duke of Sussex was thrilled to have announced the news that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, were expecting their first child together on Monday. After a full day of events in Sydney, Australia, as a part of the couple’s two-week tour, Harry addressed the crowd at a reception held in the couple’s honor.

“It’s great to be back in Australia, and especially even more so, this is my wife’s first trip here, so I’m very excited to show her this incredible country of yours,” Harry told the attendees.

He shared some jokes with the Aussie crowd, as a beaming Markle, 37, looked on.

“We’re both absolutely delighted to be here and to see you serving beer and tea at an afternoon reception in true Aussie style,” Harry quipped.

“We also couldn’t think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby. Boy or girl. So thank you very much.”

- Father-to-be Prince Harry during a speech at this afternoon’s reception pic.twitter.com/HO5ZDGUaGa — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 16, 2018

The slightly bashful Duke then addressed the elephant in the room, publicly acknowledging Markle’s pregnancy for the first time since the official announcement was released by Kensington Palace.

The couple looked stunning at the event, with Markle dressed in an army green pleated Brandon Maxwell dress and cream-colored heels.

WireImage

The Duchess got some first-hand motherly advice from Australian singer Missy Higgins, who brought her baby daughter, Luna, to the reception.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Markle is pregnant with the couple’s first child and is due to give birth next spring. A Palace spokesperson confirmed to ET that the Duchess has past her 12-week mark and is in “good health.”

WireImage

The core members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William are “delighted” by the news.

