Jonathan Van Ness finally met Sansa Stark!

At the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, the Queer Eye star (who is a huge fan of Game of Thrones) ran into Sophie Turner backstage, and only ET's cameras captured their adorable first meeting.

"Jonathan Van Ness," Turner exclaimed, as JVN screamed and put his hand up in shock.

"I love you so much, oh my god," he replied, giving Turner a giant hug. "So happy for your [character's] ending. Oh my god, I was so relieved. I was so happy."

"I love you!" he continued, going in for a second hug. "I'm obsessed. Congratulations on your gorgeous summer. I think you're incredible.

Van Ness was, of course, referring to Turner's beautiful wedding to Joe Jonas. The two had a stunning ceremony in Paris, France, in June, after getting married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May.

Naturally, Turner had to introduce Van Ness to Jonas, too. "You have to meet Joe! You haven't met Joe yet," she said.

Watch the magical moment in the video at the top.

Fans of Queer Eye may be familiar with Van Ness' obsession with Game of Thrones, as he created a whole web series inspired by the popular HBO show. Titled Gay of Thrones, the project has been massively successful, even gaining recognition at the Emmys.

But GoT isn't the only fantasy show Van Ness is obsessed with -- he's also a big fan of Stranger Things and had a similar freakout while meeting Shannon Purser (Barb) for the first time last year at Beautycon LA.

Watch that interaction below:

