Waterpik Water Flossers Are On Sale for Up to 30% Off Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Waterpik Water Flosser
Waterpik
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:14 PM PDT, October 6, 2023

Amazon is taking up to 30% off four best-selling Waterpik water flossers to making flossing easier.

There's no need to lie to your dentist about flossing anymore because game-changing Waterpik water flossers are seeing major discounts ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day event. You can save up to 30% on four impressive Waterpik devices that use water pressure to deep clean hard-to-reach areas in your mouth.

Being told you need to floss more can seem like a hassle, but that's where the Waterpik Water Flosser can help. The brand says that Waterpik water flossers remove up to 99.9% of plaque and are up to 50% more effective than your average dental floss for improving gum health.

You don't have to spend a fortune to secure Waterpik's most advanced water flosser ever. With over 85,000 perfect five-star ratings, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is currently marked down in anticipation of Amazon's second Prime Day sale. It even comes with seven detachable flosser heads to meet the needs of different family members and features 10 pressure settings.

Ahead, shop all the best early Prime Day deals on Waterpik water flossers to save time and money on improving your oral health.

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser
Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser

The Aquarius Water Flosser is the most advanced water flosser ever. The advanced design of this compact professional model includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser
Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

Perfect for small spaces, travel, and use in the shower, the Cordless Advanced features a magnetic 4-hour rapid charging system, ultra quiet operation, waterproof design, and global voltage.

 

$100 $93

Shop Now

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush
Amazon

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush

The Sonic-Fusion is the best solution for fast, easy, and effective brushing and flossing. It provides a complete clean between teeth and below gumlines — now with up to 2X the bristle tip speed, high/low brush settings, and quiet operation.

$200 $180

Shop Now

Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser

Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser
Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser

The Cordless Slide Professional is the go anywhere, store anywhere water flosser. The convenient design slides to 50% of its size for easy storage and travel. It features ultra quiet operation and is shower safe.

$90 $80

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

