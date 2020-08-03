Wayfair Sale: Get Up to 70% Off on Home Decor and Furniture
Spruce up the inside and outside your home with new furniture and decor at the Wayfair sale. Now take up to 70% off home decor and furniture like patio sets, beds, rugs, lights, bookcases and more. (Use the Wayfair app to visualize new pieces before you buy.) No coupon code is needed, as the savings are automatically applied.
So what's on sale? The online retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of in-stock items across most categories, including furniture for your bedroom, living room, dining room and bedroom. You'll find lighting, sofas, mattresses, appliances and storage solutions. You'll also discover great coffee table, area rug and outdoor furniture options. And don't worry about shipping costs: It's free on every order over $49.
Below, just a few of the massive decor and furniture deals we're loving at the Wayfair sale.
This Bourbana All-Weather 4 Piece Rattan Complete Patio Set with Cushions is a steal for $250 off the retail price.
The Mercer Platform Bed is elegantly upholstered. The wing back button-tufted headboard is exquisitely shaped in grey linen to instantly liven up any bedroom.
A rug is a super easy way to freshen up a room -- no assembly, no hanging. Grab this stain resistant area rug for your living room, dining room, bedroom or any other high-traffic area.
Organize and display your precious stuff, from books to picture frames to knickknacks. Thanks to the open back design, this bookcase can also serve as a room divider. Get this now while supplies last for 52% off the retail price.
Does your home office setup include an ergonomic task chair? This one takes pressure off your lower legs with the slightly curved edge of the waterfall seat.
Comfortable and convenient with just the right amount of workspace, this desk has the commercial quality you need for your home office space.
Use a large mirror (well, technically its reflection) to fake a bigger space. This beauty is more than half off right now and comes in six finishes.
Yep, Wayfair can help you maximize your outdoor space, too. If you've played Giant Jenga at a bar before, you know how fun it can be. This will be a hit at home all summer long.
