Wayfair Sale: Save Big, Give Back on Furniture and Home Decor

Spruce up your home for a good cause at the Wayfair Save Big, Give Back sale.

Take up to 80% off home decor and furniture through April 30, and Wayfair will donate 10% of all profits to Feeding America's COVID-19 response fund, with a minimum donation of $150,000. (Use the Wayfair app to visualize new pieces before you buy.) No coupon code is needed, as the savings are automatically applied.

So what's on sale? The online retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of in-stock items across most categories, including bedroom furniture, lighting, sofas, mattresses, appliances and storage solutions. And don't worry about shipping costs: It's free on every order over $49.

Below, just a few of the decor and furniture deals we're loving at the Wayfair sale.

Wyona Abstract Light Gray Area Rug Bungalow Rose Wayfair Wyona Abstract Light Gray Area Rug Bungalow Rose A rug is a super easy way to freshen up a room -- no assembly, no hanging. Grab this stain resistant area rug for your living room, dining room, bedroom or any other high-traffic area. REGULARLY $207 $53.99 at Wayfair

Pemberton Geometric Bookcase Wrought Studio Wayfair Pemberton Geometric Bookcase Wrought Studio Organize and display your precious stuff, from books to picture frames to knickknacks. Thanks to the open back design, this bookcase can also serve as a room divider. REGULARLY $138.99 $47.99 at Wayfair

High Back Swivel with Wheels Ergonomic Executive Chair Wayfair Basics Wayfair High Back Swivel with Wheels Ergonomic Executive Chair Wayfair Basics Does your home office setup include an ergonomic executive chair? This one has a high back design, waterfall seat and tilt lock mechanism for superior comfort while you take all those WFH calls. REGULARLY $323 $179.99 at Wayfair

Yedinak Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror Mercury Row Wayfair Yedinak Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror Mercury Row Use a large mirror (well, technically its reflection) to fake a bigger space. This beauty is more than half off right now and comes in six finishes. REGULARLY $174 $81.29 at Wayfair

Tierra Luxurious Reversible Comforter Set Rosdorf Park Wayfair Tierra Luxurious Reversible Comforter Set Rosdorf Park Spring cleaning can involve either washing your comforter -- or upgrading it. You get more bang for your buck with this hypoallergenic Wayfair offering because it's reversible. REGULARLY $63.99 $55.74 at Wayfair

Giant JS7 Hardwood Game Jenga Wayfair Giant JS7 Hardwood Game Jenga Yep, Wayfair can help you maximize your outdoor space, too. If you've played Giant Jenga at a bar before, you know how fun it can be. This will be a hit at home all summer long. REGULARLY $169.99 $118.50 at Wayfair

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

