Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout Sale Ends Soon: Shop Outdoor Furniture and More Spring Finds Up to 60% Off

Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Sale
The start of each season typically see some pretty stellar deals to give your home the refresh it deserves and Wayfair is here to deliver. Wayfair just launched a 72-Hour Clearout sale today, discounting everything you're looking for to update your space this spring. From patio furniture and decor to bedroom essentials and highly-rated Roomba robot vacuums, you have three days to score the best home and kitchen savings up to 60% off.

Now through Wednesday, April 12, the Wayfair deals have you covered so you can relax this spring. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like sectionals and bedroom furniture, Wayfair's sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order.

With thousands of deals on sleeper sofas, mattresseshome office desks, outdoor furniture and everything in between, narrowing down the best discounts can be overwhelming. To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best finds from Wayfair's 72-hour sale before the sale is over.

Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.

$500$245
Folding Adirondack Chair
Shawnna HDPE Folding Adirondack Chair
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

$272$144
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
Crafted from weather-resistant solid acacia wood, this loveseat is just the thing for helping you kick back with comfort outside. 

$575$228
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.

$910$440
Gwen 46'' Console Table
Gwen 46'' Console Table
A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more.

$415$168
Charmain Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set
Charmain Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set
Prepare for your time outdoors in the warmer seasons to come, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.

$370$340
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.

$675$300
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown or grey leather upholstery.

$2,517$1,600
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.

$345$238
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$314$230
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress - Full
Nora® 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Take over 52% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.

$1,099$540

