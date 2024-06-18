Elevate your patio for summer with Wayfair's best outdoor furniture deals happening now.
With the official start of summer just days away, there's no better time to elevate your outdoor space. As the temperatures heat up, so do the patio furniture deals. Wayfair is always one of our favorite places to shop for home essentials, and with their Big Outdoor Sale in full swing, the outdoor furniture prices are hotter than ever.
Now through Tuesday, June 25, Wayfair is offering up to 50% off outdoor seating, dining sets, entertaining essentials and more. From Adirondack chairs to rugs and patio umbrellas, you can save on everything you need to revamp your outdoor space for summer.
If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like patio dining sets, outdoor sofas, or a pergola to keep cool in the sun, Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. We recommend snapping up this furniture fast to make the most of your patio, backyard, porch or balcony because these limited-time deals won't be around for much longer.
You don't have to imagine sipping an iced coffee on a sunny summer morning while snuggled up in your favorite patio chair, because Wayfair can make that dream a reality. Ahead, shop the best patio furniture deals happening at Wayfair now.
Best Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.
Zipcode Design Don 4 - Person Outdoor Seating Group
Perfect for unwinding or entertaining during springtime, this set features a modular sofa paired with a square coffee table.
Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)
One part table, one part bench and two parts chair, this solid acacia wood dining set is the perfect recipe to achieve your outdoor dining dreams. The table is extendable and also features an umbrella hole.
Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)
Crafted from acacia wood with all-weather cushions, the open and airy design of this 4-piece outdoor set combines form and function.
Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair
These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.
Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.
Shawnna Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair
During last year's Way Day sale, Adirondack chairs were all the rage. Now's your chance to pick up one or two of your own.
Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench
Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?
Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella
Complete your outdoor entertainment or lounging space with this lighted market umbrella. We love that it has a round solar panel at the top which powers the lights for up to 12 hours.
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo
Score 63% off a luxe patio gazebo that is UV and water-resistant and features trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Enjoy sunny mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease.
