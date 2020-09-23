Wayfair's Way Day Sale -- Shop the Lowest Prices of the Year

Wayfair is having its biggest sale of the year! The online home goods retailer has kicked off the Way Day Sale -- offering up to 80% off across categories for two days only through Sept. 24.

Shop Wayfair's lowest prices of the year on indoor and outdoor furniture, appliances, lighting, kitchen items, bath products, organization essentials and so many more. Score bedroom furniture from $90, living room seating up to 70% off, area rugs up to 80% off and up to a $200 Wayfair gift card with select Samsung appliance purchases. Plus, don't miss out on amazing flash deals on bestsellers up to 80% off.

If you're still looking for more deals, Wayfair also has a section for closeout deals, filled with deep discounts on thousands of overstock and discontinued products.

Receive free shipping on everything (some exclusions apply), enjoy 2-day delivery and returns are easy.

Spruce up your home by shopping the Way Day Sale and browse through ET Style's top picks.

Nolin Club Chair Ebern Designs Wayfair Nolin Club Chair Ebern Designs Get this plush, minimalist armchair for 42% off. REGULARLY $259.99 $149.99 at Wayfair

Alianna Platform Bed Hashtag Home Wayfair Alianna Platform Bed Hashtag Home This sleek wooden platform bed frame will enhance the look of any bedroom. REGULARLY STARTING $214 Starting $158.99 at Wayfair

Mya Oriental Brown/Tan/Ivory Area Rug World Menagerie Wayfair Mya Oriental Brown/Tan/Ivory Area Rug World Menagerie This beautiful printed area rug adds vintage flair. REGULARLY STARTING $65 Starting $29.99 at Wayfair

Montegue Dining Table Orren Ellis Wayfair Montegue Dining Table Orren Ellis A can't-miss deal on a chic marble dining table. REGULARLY $256.99 $174.99 at Wayfair

Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Seating Group with Cushions Lark Manor Wayfair Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Seating Group with Cushions Lark Manor Make the most of your outdoor space by adding this table and chairs set for 69% off. REGULARLY $1,176 $369.99 at Wayfair

Stainless Steel 13.2 Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can NineStars Wayfair Stainless Steel 13.2 Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can NineStars Convenient and snazzy, upgrade your traditional trash can for this stainless steel design that opens automatically with motion sensor. REGULARLY $82 $66.99 at Wayfair

Cube Air Purifier with HEPA Filter Samsung Wayfair Cube Air Purifier with HEPA Filter Samsung Get a $50 Wayfair gift card when you purchase this virtually silent Samsung Cube Air Purifier that removes bacteria, dust, mold, odors and more from your space. REGULARLY $879.99 $629.10 at Wayfair

Ilene Cotton Throw Pillow Bungalow Rose Wayfair Ilene Cotton Throw Pillow Bungalow Rose This chic throw pillow has texture and fun details. REGULARLY $80.67 $33.05 at Wayfair

Sign up for more amazing deals Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Home Decor and Home Renovation

The Amazon Big Fall Sale Launched Yesterday --Here's What We Know

Overstock Sale: Take 70% Off on 1000s of Items

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins & More

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More

Shop Pumpkin Spice Everything for Fall