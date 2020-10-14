Shopping

We Found the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Baby Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Kids and baby deals
Getty Images

 

Prime Day 2020 is here! Amazon's biggest sale event of the year has kicked off. From Oct. 13 to 14, the online retailer giant is offering can't-miss deals across multiple categories. 

Now's the perfect time to start holiday shopping or grab deals for the whole family, including your little ones. A range of kids and baby products are on sale during Prime Day. Shop clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items. 

Amazon Prime Day has a bunch of additional discounts on tons of other times including, electronics, home decor items, women’s clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dressesdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearmen's clothingjewelryloungeweartie dye, watches, handbags, furniture and bedding, daily essentials, and more. 

Be sure to log into your Prime account to unlock all the discounts. If you don't have a Prime membership yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial. Plus, don't forget to check out more amazing deals from more of our favorite retailers such as Target's Deal Days and Walmart's Save Big event

Shop our top picks below and check back as we update you more on the best deals from Prime Day. 

Angelcare 3-in-1 AC327 Baby Monitor
Angelcare
Angelcare 3-in-1 AC327 Baby Monitor
Amazon
Angelcare 3-in-1 AC327 Baby Monitor
Angelcare

Grab this limited-time deal while it's available!

3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller
Summer
Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller
Amazon
3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller
Summer

A lightweight stroller is a must. 

Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Dr. Brown's
Dr. Brown's Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Amazon
Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Dr. Brown's

It's never been easier to clean baby's bottles. 

Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat
Graco
Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat
Amazon
Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat
Graco

Once your baby has outgrown the infant seat, this convertible carseat will be the only one you need. 

Kids Travel Tray
Lusso Gear
Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray
Amazon
Kids Travel Tray
Lusso Gear

Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. 

Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag
ZIRUNG
ZIRUNG Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag
Amazon
Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag
ZIRUNG

You're not a regular mom, you're a cool mom. 

Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera
JLB7tech
JLB7tech Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera
Amazon
Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera
JLB7tech

A versatile video monitor to keep an eye on baby. 

Pacifier Clip, Silicone Binky Teether Holder BPA Free Teething Beads
MCGMITT
MCGMITT Pacifier Clip, Silicone Binky Teether Holder BPA Free Teething Beads
Amazon
Pacifier Clip, Silicone Binky Teether Holder BPA Free Teething Beads
MCGMITT

Arguably the chicest pacifier accessory. 

Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller
Kolcraft
Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller
Amazon
Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller
Kolcraft

This lightweight stroller is perfect for travel. 

Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress
Kolcraft
Kolcraft Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress
Amazon
Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress
Kolcraft

Act fast- this amazing deal is going quickly!

