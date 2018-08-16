Who could ever forget Jennifer Lopez's beat-bumpin', can't-get-this-song-out-of-my-head 2001 "I'm Real" remix featuring Ja Rule?

It's an early 2000s classic and the music video was one of J.Lo's most memorable, partly thanks to the bubblegum pink Juicy Couture velour shorts tracksuit the star sported as she sang and swayed to the catchy tune next to the rapper. The look became a sartorial phenomenon and the Juicy suit catapulted into many celebs' closets from Paris Hilton to Britney Spears.

In honor of the VMA Video Vanguard award she'll receive on Aug. 20, the multitalented artist has been sharing her top music video moments from the last 20 years on Instagram. For "I'm Real," Lopez revealed she was the mastermind behind the tracksuit, which she wore in between takes, a gift she received from the brand that was just starting out at the time. She adored the comfy set so much that she decided to wear it for the video in lieu of designer duds with her Adidas sneakers, nameplate necklace, hoop earrings and top knot bun.

A true trendsetter, indeed.

P.S. Can we just take a second to mention she literally looks the same after 17 years? While it might just be genetic or the secret J.Lo effect, we can strive to achieve her ageless beauty with her holy grail makeup and skincare favorites.

The modern music legend will be performing a medley of her career-making songs at the VMAs, and we literally cannot wait for all the booty shaking and glamour!

Watch the throwback footage of the star on the set of her first music video:

