Gabrielle Union launched her new collection with New York & Company, and we literally want to add everything to cart!

The actress announced the news on her Instagram on Wednesday via a snap of her wearing a cool "Rule the World" cropped sweater and bright yellow high-waist trousers, alongside her gal-pals sporting the line. The Being Mary Jane star, who dropped her first collection in 2017, excitedly shared the range's inclusive and uplifting message with pieces available from sizes 00 to 20:

Union also posted a candid pic of her mid-jump in a comfy denim jogger jumpsuit with zipper detail from the budget-friendly collection of wares under $130.

From versatile, work-appropriate checked pants to a date-night knit dress, shop our favorites ahead and see the whole line here.

New York & Company

Gabrielle Union Collection Blue Plaid Wide-Leg Pant $90

New York & Company

Gabrielle Union Collection Stripe Sweater Dress $80

New York & Company

Gabrielle Union Collection Ultra-Soft Chambray Jumpsuit $90

New York & Company

Gabrielle Union Collection Crop Tie-Front Blouse $60

